'Jeopardy!' Fans Call Out Contestants For Missing Taylor Swift Clue: 'I Cannot Calm Down'

Jeopardy! viewers were shocked when contestants couldn't figure out a Taylor Swift song during the Wednesday, July 20, episode.

The clue, which was worth $400 and in the "title that completes the rhyme" category, focused on songs. Host Ken Jennings attempted to sing the tune — and he even gave a big hint about the bop. “And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop, like can you just not, step on my gown?”

But Matt Mierswa, who is from New Jersey, was stumped and couldn't figure out the answer.