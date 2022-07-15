"People don’t think Mayim cuts the right figure on set, even when it comes to her fashion sense," the insider continued. "She insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling."

That could be why the mom-of-two is rumored to be shifting over to Celebrity Jeopardy!, a new iteration of the program set to debut this fall.

The show will feature celebrity contestants competing for money to donate to the charity of their choice, and though no host has been announced as of yet, multiple outlets claimed Bialik will be the one at the podium. Stay tuned!