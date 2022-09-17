'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Faces Backlash After Allowing A Controversial Correction

I’ll take “game show controversies” for $1,000, Ken!

Newly minted Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings found himself in just that this week, sparking online backlash after permitting a rare correction on the long-running quiz show.

"Here's a typical 19th-century landscape by this British painter,” read Jennings from the “Cons” category during the Wednesday, September 15, episode. Seconds later, contestant Luigi de Guzman buzzed in, an answer seemingly at the ready.