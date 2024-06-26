Vin Diesel Outed as an Unapproachable Actor Who 'Gets Paid Really Well' But 'Mistreats People,' Paul Walter Hauser Reveals
Paul Walter Hauser would rather not be compared to Vin Diesel.
The 37-year-old took a moment to shade The Fast and the Furious star while promoting Inside Out 2 during a sit-down interview with Cinema Blend.
Diesel's name came up after Hauser was discussing his role as the voice actor for the animated character of Embarrassment, admitting: "It's cool to get to be a part of a character that kind of has an arc and he helps in the end."
"You’re like Vin Diesel now," the interviewer suggested in reference to the 56-year-old voicing Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy — however, Hauser wasn't a fan of the comparison.
"Please don’t say that," the Richard Jewell star declared in a video shared to X (formerly named Twitter).
"I like to think I’m on time. And approachable," he continued, insinuating Diesel was the opposite. "I love people but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast.”
The "lethal" dig, as one fan put it, comes after Diesel was sued by his former assistant in December 2023.
Diesel's ex-employee Asta Jonasson accused the Riddick actor of committing acts of sexual battery against her during her time as his staffer on the set of Fast 5.
Jonasson said she was hired by One Race Productions and ordered to accompany Diesel to parties and other events while helping him avoid photographers.
As OK! previously reported, Jonasson alleged in the lawsuit that Diesel "forcibly grabbed her, groped her breast and kissed her" while the duo was inside his suite at the St. Regis hotel in 2010.
"Ms. Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp while repeatedly saying no. Vin Diesel is physically larger and much stronger than Ms. Jonasson, and abused his position of authority as her employer, and was able to easily overpower Ms. Jonasson," the documents claimed.
Jonasson was afraid to "forcibly refuse her superior" for safety, but ultimately broke free and ran down the hallway after Diesel tried to take off her underwear underneath her dress.
In response to the lawsuit, the award-winning actor's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, released a statement on his client's behalf, insisting: "Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety."
The attorney continued: "This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."
Aside from recent legal woes, Diesel has also infamously clashed with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson amid a yearslong feud over their behaviors on set of the Fast & Furious franchise films.