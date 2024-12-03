Jeremy Allen White's Dating History: From Addison Timlin to Molly Gordon and More
Emma Greenwell
Jeremy Allen White's first known relationship was with his Shameless costar Emma Greenwell. The twosome's romance started in 2011, and they frequently graced red carpet events together in the years thereafter.
However, things seemingly fizzled out around 2014, as White no longer appeared on Greenwell's Instagram page.
Addison Timlin
A year before his reported split from Greenwell, White sparked dating rumors with Addison Timlin.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Little Sister actress seemingly hinted at their relationship without naming White directly.
"I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy," she told the outlet. "We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."
White and Timlin confirmed they were expecting their first baby in June 2018. One year after welcoming baby Ezer, they tied the knot during a courthouse wedding.
In December 2020, their second daughter, Dolores, was born.
However, the sparks between them faded away when Timlin filed for divorce from White in May 2023.
Ashley Moore
In August 2023, the Bad Turn Worse actor was seen in a PDA-filled outing with Ashley Moore. They spent more time in public throughout the summer, though a source clarified they "aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten."
Their romance later fizzled.
Rosalía
TMZ first reported White's potential romantic relationship with Rosalía after they were pictured looking sweet on what appeared to be a date in October 2023. The rumors died down months later.
Molly Gordon
On September 25, White was caught kissing his The Bear costar Molly Gordon in Los Angeles. As OK! reported, he was spotted wrapping his hands around Gordon's waist as they locked lips in front of a parked car.
"People on the set would see them hanging out at lunchtime and breaks," a Life & Style insider commented about their relationship. "Now they’ve obviously taken a step forward and everyone’s happy for them."
The source also mentioned that the two were "crushing on each other for a long while."