Jeremy Allen White's Dating History: From Addison Timlin to Molly Gordon and More

A year before his reported split from Greenwell, White sparked dating rumors with Addison Timlin.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Little Sister actress seemingly hinted at their relationship without naming White directly.

"I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy," she told the outlet. "We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."

White and Timlin confirmed they were expecting their first baby in June 2018. One year after welcoming baby Ezer, they tied the knot during a courthouse wedding.

In December 2020, their second daughter, Dolores, was born.

However, the sparks between them faded away when Timlin filed for divorce from White in May 2023.