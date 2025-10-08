Jeremy Allen White Makes Surprising Comment About Ex Rosalía 1 Year After Split

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Allen White has nothing but great things to say about ex-girlfriend Rosalía. The actor named-dropped the singer, 33, when he was asked about his favorite Latin artists while chatting with Spain's Los 40 radio station at a red carpet event on Tuesday, October 7.

Jeremy Allen White Gushes Over Ex Rosalía

Source: @rosalia.vt/instagram Jeremy Allen White called ex Rosalía 'wonderful' one year after they split.

"Rosa, Rosalía, I love so much, she’s wonderful. She’s flamenco," the Bear star, 34, raved. "Otherwise, no, nothing’s coming to mind, not right now." The two first sparked dating rumors in 2023 but parted ways in 2024 after dating for less than a year. The stars were seen out on numerous dates and didn't shy away from locking lips in public, but they never commented on the relationship even during the height of it.

In September 2024, it was revealed they had parted ways, as the Emmy winner was caught kissing his The Bear costar Molly Gordon, 29. At the time, an insider revealed to the publication that the colleagues were "crushing on each other for a long while." "People on the set would see them hanging out at lunchtime and breaks," the insider spilled. "Now they’ve obviously taken a step forward and everyone’s happy for them."

Source: mega White and Molly Gordon were first romantically linked in September 2024.

"They're seeing where this goes," the source continued. "No one on the show is surprised to see them hooking up." Though they haven't been seen out together a ton, White was spotted at a July screening of her movie Oh Hi, where he sat next to her parents.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin's Marriage

Source: mega The Emmy winner and Addison Timlin split in 2023 after marrying in 2019.

The Hollywood heartthrob's most public relationship was with actress Addison Timlin, 34, whom he married in 2019 after meeting as teens. Timlin filed for divorce in 2023, but the stars have remained amicable as they co-parent their two young daughters. At the time, a source told a news outlet that the Shameless alum's increasingly busy schedule was a main factor in the split, as the mom-of-two found it "difficult" to parent alone. "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained," they explained.

The Actor Publicly Praised the Mother of His Children

Source: mega White called his ex-wife a 'super mom' on Mother's Day in 2024.