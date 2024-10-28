'The Bear' Costars Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Fuel Romance Rumors With NYC Dinner Date After They Were Seen Kissing
Things are heating up for Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon!
One month after the Emmy winner was spotted kissing his The Bear costar, the two continued to fuel dating rumors by stepping out together in NYC on the night on Friday, October 25.
The dad-of-two, 33, and the actress, 28, were joined by a few friends for dinner at celebrity hotspot Via Carota, but an eyewitness claimed the duo parted ways with the group after their meal.
The costars, who play onscreen love interests, were both smiling as they walked alongside side each other in casual outfits.
The Shameless alum, 33, wore a black beanie, black sweater and light wash jeans while Gordon, 28, wore a navy baseball cap, beige trench coat, a white shirt and jeans.
Though the TV stars weren't photographed holding hands or kissing this time around, the onlooker claimed the brunette beauty put her arm around White's shoulders at one point.
The actors' first PDA-packed outing at the end of September came as a shock to fans, but one source told a news outlet that they had been "crushing on each other for a long while."
"People on the set would see them hanging out at lunchtime and breaks," the insider spilled. "Now they’ve obviously taken a step forward and everyone’s happy for them."
"They're seeing where this goes," the insider added. "No one on the show is surprised to see them hooking up."
The Calvin Klein model was previously romantically linked to singer Rosalía from the fall of 2023 to this past July — however, it's unclear if the two were ever in an exclusive relationship despite their touchy outings together.
"He’s looking for a steady girlfriend," the source shared. "His friends like Molly and are rooting for them."
Prior to hitting it off with the Spanish musician, 32, White was married to longtime love Addison Timlin, 33, who filed for divorce in May 2023 after tying the knot in 2019.
One source said their issues stemmed from White's busy schedule, as the insider told People she finds if "difficult" to parent their two young daughters alone when he's away filming.
"When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained," the insider confessed.
Fortunately, the exes have been able to put aside any animosity and co-parent amicably.
The Hollywood heartthrob even paid tribute to his former's wife dedication to being a parent when she posted on Instagram this Mother's Day. White not only gave the upload a "like" but also commented "super mom ❤️" on it.
Page Six published photos of White and Gordon out in NYC together.