Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans To Pray For 'Brother' Jeremy Renner After Accident & Subsequent Surgery: 'Send Healing Goodness His Way'
Mark Ruffalo is asking fans to keep friend and Avengers costar Jeremy Renner in their thoughts after his terrifying snowplow accident.
"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," the 13 Going on 30 star wrote in a Monday, January 2, Instagram Story post. "Please send healing goodness his way."
The men have starred in several of Marvel's superhero flicks together, their last being 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
As OK! reported, Renner's rep confirmed that on Sunday, January 1, the 51-year-old was airlifted to a Nevada hospital and listed in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow."
BLAME THE PANDEMIC: JEREMY RENNER'S MONTHLY INCOME HAS DROPPED TO 'LESS THAN ZERO'
The next day, his rep revealed the dad-of-one "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery," adding that at the moment, he "remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."
"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the update concluded. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."
Several of the actor's other Hollywood colleagues spoke out to send him well wishes, including his Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn.
While Renner had been enjoying some downtime with family for the holidays, he already teased an upcoming project, sharing a short video for a new show on Thursday, December 29.
"There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!" he wrote on Twitter alongside a clip that appeared to show him in a truck. "Don’t miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @Disney+."
The unscripted four-part series "embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique, purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs."
The Oscar nominee also acts as an executive producer for the show, which has yet to announce a premiere date.