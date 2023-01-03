Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans To Pray For 'Brother' Jeremy Renner After Accident & Subsequent Surgery: 'Send Healing Goodness His Way'

Mark Ruffalo is asking fans to keep friend and Avengers costar Jeremy Renner in their thoughts after his terrifying snowplow accident.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," the 13 Going on 30 star wrote in a Monday, January 2, Instagram Story post. "Please send healing goodness his way."

The men have starred in several of Marvel's superhero flicks together, their last being 2019's Avengers: Endgame.