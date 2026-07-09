NEWS Jerry O'Connell Tells Wife's Ex-Husband John Stamos They Should Go on 'Dancing With the Stars' Together After Squashing Feud Source: MEGA After ending their feud, Jerry O'Connell said he and John Stamos should do the show together. Olivia Callanan July 9 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'Let's Go on Together'

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell reached out to John Stamos on X.

“What makes that show good is people suffering and looking like fools. They’re breaking their feet, calluses. I don’t want that,” Stamos continued. Before adding, “I said, ‘Don’t ever ask me again. I’m never gonna do that show.” O'Connell seized his opportunity, captioning the repost, "John, I am not kidding, let's go on together... I really wanna do it." With people proceeding to flood the comments.

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Source: MEGA Fans said that it would 'be amazing' if the duo went on 'DWTS' together.

"I would watch this! My Mom watches it every season, and I just leave the room, but if you and @JohnStamos did the show, I would literally stay in the room and enjoy the season. H---, I may even vote for y'all," said one X user. A second commented, "That would be amazing." "Wouldn’t be the first thing you’ve shared," a third wrote, referencing O'Connell's current wife and Stamos' ex-wife, Rebecca Romijn.

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Former Feud

Source: MEGA John Stamos' accusations about his ex-wife started their feud.

The two men's history is defined by their connection to model Romijn, which led to a very public feud beginning in 2023 after Stamos released his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. In the book, he admitted to feeling self-conscious about Romijn's success and hinted that she was unfaithful during their six-year marriage, referring to her as "the Devil." Romijn was supposedly "blindsided" and "shocked" by the accusations in the memoir, with O'Connell publicly defending his now-wife, saying the book felt like a "betrayal," adding he should have been given a heads-up. The feud came to an end in November 2025 at comedian Howie Mandel's birthday party. O'Connell had shared a selfie of the pair at the time, alluding to the end of the yearslong beef, with Mandel commenting, "This is what I do. I bring people together. You’re welcome 👏."

Source: MEGA Their feud ended at Howie Mandel's birthday party.