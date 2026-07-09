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Jerry O'Connell Tells Wife's Ex-Husband John Stamos They Should Go on 'Dancing With the Stars' Together After Squashing Feud

Image of After ending their feud, Jerry O'Connell said he and John Stamos should do the show together.
Source: MEGA

After ending their feud, Jerry O'Connell said he and John Stamos should do the show together.

July 9 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

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Jerry O'Connell, 52, can't leave John Stamos, 62, alone!

O'Connell took to X to repost a Page Six article in which Stamos claims he will "never" join the popular reality TV show, Dancing With the Stars.

Despite being asked "every single season," Stamos said the competition series doesn't stand a chance when it comes to casting the fan-favorite star, he told Bobby Bones on an episode of his podcast "The Bobbycast."

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'Let's Go on Together'

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Image of Jerry O'Connell reached out to John Stamos on X.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell reached out to John Stamos on X.

“What makes that show good is people suffering and looking like fools. They’re breaking their feet, calluses. I don’t want that,” Stamos continued.

Before adding, “I said, ‘Don’t ever ask me again. I’m never gonna do that show.

O'Connell seized his opportunity, captioning the repost, "John, I am not kidding, let's go on together... I really wanna do it." With people proceeding to flood the comments.

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Image of Fans said that it would 'be amazing' if the duo went on 'DWTS' together.
Source: MEGA

Fans said that it would 'be amazing' if the duo went on 'DWTS' together.

"I would watch this! My Mom watches it every season, and I just leave the room, but if you and @JohnStamos did the show, I would literally stay in the room and enjoy the season. H---, I may even vote for y'all," said one X user.

A second commented, "That would be amazing."

"Wouldn’t be the first thing you’ve shared," a third wrote, referencing O'Connell's current wife and Stamos' ex-wife, Rebecca Romijn.

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Former Feud

Image of John Stamos' accusations about his ex-wife started their feud.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos' accusations about his ex-wife started their feud.

The two men's history is defined by their connection to model Romijn, which led to a very public feud beginning in 2023 after Stamos released his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

In the book, he admitted to feeling self-conscious about Romijn's success and hinted that she was unfaithful during their six-year marriage, referring to her as "the Devil."

Romijn was supposedly "blindsided" and "shocked" by the accusations in the memoir, with O'Connell publicly defending his now-wife, saying the book felt like a "betrayal," adding he should have been given a heads-up.

The feud came to an end in November 2025 at comedian Howie Mandel's birthday party. O'Connell had shared a selfie of the pair at the time, alluding to the end of the yearslong beef, with Mandel commenting, "This is what I do. I bring people together. You’re welcome 👏."

Image of Their feud ended at Howie Mandel's birthday party.
Source: MEGA

Their feud ended at Howie Mandel's birthday party.

"John Stamos was at this party and I was like, 'I got to make a beeline for [him]...I got to go extend my hand,'" O'Connell told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy.

"I said, 'Hey man, how are you? It's so good to see you," he said while "trying to figure out what I can say without upsetting John and starting a beef here."

O'Connell confirmed that it was "100 million percent" a friendly conversation and that they even shared a hug.

Without giving specifics, O'Connell confirmed that the two actors talked for about 20 minutes.

"I made some self-deprecating jokes. I made sure his new wife was there. You want everyone to feel included. I whispered to him when I hugged him like, 'She says you're bigger than me. Do you want her back?' I whispered, 'She says Greeks are better lovers,'" O'Connell continued while laughing.

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