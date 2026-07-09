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John Stamos Reveals the Brutal Reason He Will 'Never' Compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Photo of John Stamos
Source: MEGA

John Stamos stated that he would 'never' join 'Dancing With the Stars.'

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July 9 2026, Updated 7:19 a.m. ET

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John Stamos stated that he is adamant about not joining Dancing With the Stars, no matter what.

The actor recently appeared on Bobby Bones' "The Bobbycast" podcast, where the topic of him joining the reality show as a contestant came up.

Bones, who was crowned champion of the show's 27th season, urged Stamos to take a chance on the series.

"I’m never going to do that show," he replied.

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John Stamos Said He'd Been Approached by Dancing With the Stars' Producers Numerous Times

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Image of Bobby Bones urged John Stamos to give 'Dancing with the Stars' a chance.
Source: MEGA

Bobby Bones urged John Stamos to give 'Dancing with the Stars' a chance.

Stamos revealed on the podcast that the producers of DWTS have asked him to compete on "every single season."

However, he has remained steadfast in his stance of never going down that road.

"I said, 'Stop! Don’t ever ask me again," the actor said.

This prompted the host to try to change his mind with an earnest speech about his experience on the show.

"I’m telling you, you say you want to dance with Emma Slater, and you would learn so much about yourself, and your kid would love it if you were doing it too," Bones appealed to the Born to Ride star.

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Image of John Stamos said he doesn't want to look 'like a fool' by competing on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: MEGA

John Stamos said he doesn't want to look 'like a fool' by competing on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

The 62-year-old, however, remained unmoved by the former DWTS champion's insistence.

"What makes that show good is people suffering, and I don’t want to. And looking like fools, you know. Like, they’re breaking their feet, and their calluses…" Stamos rebuked.

His response seemed to surprise many fans, as he has earned quite a reputation for showing off his moves on TikTok.

He also posted a 2024 compilation of his best dances on the social media site. The actor often broke into little dances during his time in Full House as Jesse Katsopolis, as well.

The Never Too Young to Die star also stunned fans with his performance as Elvis Presley at the Viva Las Vegas show in 2022 at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

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John Stamos' 'Full House' Costars Have Already Made Their Name on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Image of Many of John Stamos' 'Full House' costars have joined 'Dancing With the Stars' in the past.
Source: MEGA

Many of John Stamos' 'Full House' costars have joined 'Dancing With the Stars' in the past.

Stamos would likely be a good bet to draw more fans to the reality show, per Entertainment Weekly, because many of his Full House costars had already made their presence known in the competition.

Despite the intense competition, several of them even came close to winning the trophy.

Image of Jodie Sweetin joined 'Dancing with the Stars' and ranked eighth in the 22nd season.
Source: MEGA

Jodie Sweetin joined 'Dancing with the Stars' and ranked eighth in the 22nd season.

For example, Candace Cameron Bure, who played Stamos' niece in Full House, competed on the show's 18th season and made it all the way to the finals. She finished third in the competition, and her journey became an inspiration for many fans.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on the sitcom, also participated in DWTS in its 22nd season and finished in sixth place.

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