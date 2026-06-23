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Jerry O'Connell Cracked Raunchy Joke to Wife Rebecca Romijn's Ex-Husband John Stamos at Recent Party: 'She Says You're Bigger Than Me'

Image of At a party, Jerry O’Connell jokingly teased John Stamos with a cheeky remark suggesting that Rebecca Romijn had compared the two men.
Source: MEGA

At a party, Jerry O’Connell jokingly teased John Stamos with a cheeky remark suggesting that Rebecca Romijn had compared the two men.

June 23 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

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It's not every day you get to joke around with your wife's ex-husband, but Jerry O'Connell isn't your typical celebrity.

The actor proved his sense of humor is as sharp as his charm when he found himself in a playful exchange with John Stamos.

O'Connell joked about his manhood with Stamos, Rebecca Romijn's ex-husband, in a moment that had everyone laughing.

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Image of Jerry O'Connell did not hold back when he ran into wife Rebecca Romijn's ex John Stamos.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell did not hold back when he ran into wife Rebecca Romijn's ex John Stamos.

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The Encounter

Image of Jerry O'Connell shared the story when he appeared on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live.'
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell shared the story when he appeared on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live.'

The actor, age 52, discussed the encounter during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday, June 23.

O'Connell explained his motivation for approaching Stamos at the party, saying: "I got to make a beeline for him. I gotta just like, I got to go extend my hand."

He described what happened when he spotted Stamos: "So I went, I saw him. His beautiful new wife was there. They have a kid. I put my hand out."

The two men greeted each other with an embrace at the event. During their hug, O'Connell delivered a joke about Romijn, age 53, and her spending habits: "Why didn't you tell me about the shopping addiction?" O'Connell clarified on air. "I'm kidding. That was a light-hearted joke I was trying to come up with."

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'She Says Greeks Are Better Lovers'

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Image of Jerry O'Connell was not afraid to poke fun at himself.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell was not afraid to poke fun at himself.

Although O'Connell refrained from sharing the specifics of their wider conversation, he did mention that the two spent approximately 20 minutes together.

Throughout their chat, O'Connell maintained a playful tone. He elaborated: "I made some self-deprecating jokes. I made sure his new wife was there. You want everyone to feel included."

He then revealed another witty remark he'd whispered to Stamos: "She says you're bigger than me. She says Greeks are better lovers."

The Full House alum and Romijn's romantic history spans from 1994 through 2005. After meeting at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, they married a few years later in 1998 before their separation on good terms in 2004.

A Lasting Partnership

Image of Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn got married in 2007 after she got divorced from John Stamos.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn got married in 2007 after she got divorced from John Stamos.

Romijn entered into a relationship with fellow actor O'Connell shortly thereafter, while Stamos has been vocal about requiring an extended period of time to move past the end of their marriage.

Romijn and O'Connell have cemented themselves as one of the entertainment industry's most stable and lasting partnerships.

The couple exchanged vows in 2007, and together, they are parents to twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

Both O'Connell and Romijn have maintained strong careers in the entertainment world, establishing themselves as accomplished performers in their own right.

Their refreshingly honest and comedic approach to marriage has resonated with many and made them stand out among Hollywood's celebrity couples.

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