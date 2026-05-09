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Jerry O’Connell Says His Mom Offered Him a Way to Dodge Wedding to Rebecca Romijn: 'Kick Her to the Curb'

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Source: @Live with Kelly and Mark/YouTube

Jerry O’Connell said his mom offered him a way out of his wedding to now-wife Rebecca Romijn.

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May 9 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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Jerry O'Connell will always remember what his mother, Linda, told him on the way to his wedding to now-wife Rebecca Romijn,.

The Scream 2 actor, 52, jokingly recalled his mom giving him a chance to dip out of his marriage during their joint appearance on the Friday, May 8, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

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image of jerry o Connell and Rebecca romijin
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijin married in 2007.

Linda quipped that whenever Jerry was dating someone, she would tell him: "I don’t like her! Kick her to the curb!"

"The day I got married, I stayed with my parents — because my wife stayed with her family and we didn’t see each other until we got at the altar," Jerry recalled.

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Jerry O'Connell's Mom Told Him Before His Marriage: 'You Don’t Have to Do This'

image of jerry o Connell
Source: @Live with Kelly and Mark/YouTube

Jerry O'Connell joked his mom, Linda, would tell him to 'kick her to the curb' whenever he was dating someone she didn't approve of.

"But we did get in the car on the way to the wedding and my mother was like, 'Listen, if you feel uncomfortable about this,'" the Stand By Me actor added.

"You don’t have to do this," Linda chimed in.

Jerry remembered her saying: "You don’t gotta do this! I’m just sayin'! You can, if you want... You can go to the airport — no questions. We’ll cover for you. It’s okay. You sure about this? She’s a beautiful girl, she’s very nice, but you sure about this?"

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Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Married in 2007

image of jerry o Connell and Rebecca romijin
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell often gives his two daughters love advice.

Jerry and Rebecca, 53, tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony and welcomed twin girls, Dolly and Charlie, 17, a year after their wedding.

Despite the Pictionary host's mother offering him a way to escape his marriage, Linda now loves "everything" about the Ugly Betty star.

Jerry also noted on Live with Kelly and Mark that he "turned into [his] mother" when it comes to giving his daughters advice on love and dating.

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Share Twin Daughters

image of jerry o Connell and Rebecca romijin
Source: @JERRYOCONNELL/INSTAGRAM

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijin share twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie.

"I sit down with them and I say, ‘Girls, you gotta play the field. You can’t just go out with one!' " he said. "I see their friends who are in relationships and they don’t have fun anymore."

Earlier this month, Jerry confessed on the "Hate to Break It to Ya" podcast that even though his daughters are "starting to party," he won't apply a "lay down the law" parenting style.

"They're nepo babies in Los Angeles. They're gonna party. They're not quite 18 yet, but they're in high school. I have like a ‘call me anytime’ [rule],'" adding his daughters are "vaping all the time."

"These kids are crazy these days," the Jerry Maguire alum continued.

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