Jerry O’Connell Says His Mom Offered Him a Way to Dodge Wedding to Rebecca Romijn: 'Kick Her to the Curb'

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Jerry O'Connell will always remember what his mother, Linda, told him on the way to his wedding to now-wife Rebecca Romijn,. The Scream 2 actor, 52, jokingly recalled his mom giving him a chance to dip out of his marriage during their joint appearance on the Friday, May 8, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

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Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijin married in 2007.

Linda quipped that whenever Jerry was dating someone, she would tell him: "I don’t like her! Kick her to the curb!" "The day I got married, I stayed with my parents — because my wife stayed with her family and we didn’t see each other until we got at the altar," Jerry recalled.

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Jerry O'Connell's Mom Told Him Before His Marriage: 'You Don’t Have to Do This'

Source: @Live with Kelly and Mark/YouTube Jerry O'Connell joked his mom, Linda, would tell him to 'kick her to the curb' whenever he was dating someone she didn't approve of.

"But we did get in the car on the way to the wedding and my mother was like, 'Listen, if you feel uncomfortable about this,'" the Stand By Me actor added. "You don’t have to do this," Linda chimed in. Jerry remembered her saying: "You don’t gotta do this! I’m just sayin'! You can, if you want... You can go to the airport — no questions. We’ll cover for you. It’s okay. You sure about this? She’s a beautiful girl, she’s very nice, but you sure about this?"

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Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Married in 2007

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell often gives his two daughters love advice.

Jerry and Rebecca, 53, tied the knot in 2007 in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony and welcomed twin girls, Dolly and Charlie, 17, a year after their wedding. Despite the Pictionary host's mother offering him a way to escape his marriage, Linda now loves "everything" about the Ugly Betty star. Jerry also noted on Live with Kelly and Mark that he "turned into [his] mother" when it comes to giving his daughters advice on love and dating.

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Share Twin Daughters

Source: @JERRYOCONNELL/INSTAGRAM Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijin share twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie.