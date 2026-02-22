EXCLUSIVE Beefy Ben Affleck! Actor Sparks Concerns After He's Spotted Indulging in VERY Bad Habits Again Source: MEGA Ben Affleck sparked fears he's not doing so well after being seen smoking and indulging in junk food, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Feb. 22 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ben Affleck is once again worrying those closest to him, with friends telling OK! they fear the actor is sliding into self-destructive habits after being spotted repeatedly indulging in junk food, cigarettes and caffeine during a turbulent period in his personal and professional life. The Oscar winner, 53, has been photographed in recent days eating fast food in his car in Los Angeles, reigniting concerns among loved ones who believe stress and ongoing drama have pushed him off the healthy path he once worked hard to maintain.

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck was reportedly spotted eating junk food.

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck is sober.

One source said: "Whenever Ben is under pressure, he tends to fall back on comfort eating and endless caffeine, but this time it's on another level. Those close to him feel the habits have crept back in so strongly that they're starting to define his day-to-day life, which is deeply concerning." The worry is heightened by Affleck's age and well-documented history with addiction. While those close to him stress he has not returned to booze and remains sober after five years, they say his current lifestyle is taking a visible toll.

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner supports him.

According to a source, family members have tried to intervene to break his comfort-eating and smoking. They said: "The people closest to Ben – his children, his mother and Jennifer Garner – have all tried to voice their worries, but he closes the conversation down immediately. He's adamant that it's his business and dismisses their concerns as overblown." Garner, who shares children Violet, Finn and Samuel with Affleck, has reportedly continued to support him despite their 2015 divorce. "She goes out of her way to fill his fridge with healthy, home-prepared food, and he turns around and orders greasy takeout instead," one insider said. "For the people trying to help him, it's exasperating and deeply disheartening."

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck isn't 'taking proper care of himself,' a source claims.