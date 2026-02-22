Beefy Ben Affleck! Actor Sparks Concerns After He's Spotted Indulging in VERY Bad Habits Again
Feb. 22 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck is once again worrying those closest to him, with friends telling OK! they fear the actor is sliding into self-destructive habits after being spotted repeatedly indulging in junk food, cigarettes and caffeine during a turbulent period in his personal and professional life.
The Oscar winner, 53, has been photographed in recent days eating fast food in his car in Los Angeles, reigniting concerns among loved ones who believe stress and ongoing drama have pushed him off the healthy path he once worked hard to maintain.
The sightings come against the backdrop of a bruising year marked by divorce, career disappointments and unwanted public controversies.
Affleck's struggles are not new.
In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, an image of him staggering under parcels with an iced coffee perched precariously on top went viral, turning him into an accidental symbol of collective burnout.
Now, six years later, sources say his reliance on comfort eating has intensified, with greasy takeout, constant coffee and smoking becoming everyday fixtures as he continues his alcoholism recovery journey.
One source said: "Whenever Ben is under pressure, he tends to fall back on comfort eating and endless caffeine, but this time it's on another level. Those close to him feel the habits have crept back in so strongly that they're starting to define his day-to-day life, which is deeply concerning."
The worry is heightened by Affleck's age and well-documented history with addiction. While those close to him stress he has not returned to booze and remains sober after five years, they say his current lifestyle is taking a visible toll.
"He's chain-smoking, fueling himself with coffee from morning until night and doing almost no physical activity," one source added. "At his age, it's not something you can shrug off, and people around him can see the toll it's starting to take."
The actor's year has been particularly fraught.
January marked one year since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, 56, whom he married in 2022. His latest film, The Rip, failed to deliver the commercial success he had hoped for.
More recently, Affleck found his name dragged into the bitter legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
An email allegedly sent by Lively seeking advice from a redacted recipient, widely said to be Affleck, added another unwanted headline to an already heavy load.
According to a source, family members have tried to intervene to break his comfort-eating and smoking.
They said: "The people closest to Ben – his children, his mother and Jennifer Garner – have all tried to voice their worries, but he closes the conversation down immediately. He's adamant that it's his business and dismisses their concerns as overblown."
Garner, who shares children Violet, Finn and Samuel with Affleck, has reportedly continued to support him despite their 2015 divorce.
"She goes out of her way to fill his fridge with healthy, home-prepared food, and he turns around and orders greasy takeout instead," one insider said. "For the people trying to help him, it's exasperating and deeply disheartening."
Those close to Affleck say he becomes defensive whenever the subject is raised.
A source said: "He brushes it off as people overreacting to a handful of unflattering pictures, but the truth is he isn't taking proper care of himself. Whenever stress hits, he falls back on cigarettes, donuts and endless coffee, and once that starts it becomes a hard cycle to break."
The insider added Affleck knows how much better he feels when he is exercising and eating well, having previously embraced intense workouts and clean living during his marriage to Lopez.
One source said: "At the moment, he's not taking any of it on board. As far as he's concerned, he's getting through the day and doing his job, so he believes that means everything is under control, even though it's obvious to those around him that he's having a hard time."