How These Stars Kicked Smoking for Good: From Nicotine Gum to Exercise and More

Source: MEGA
By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Barack Obama – Nicotine Gum

Source: MEGA

Ex-POTUS Barack Obama used nicotine gum to help him quit.

“I constantly struggle with it. Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker, a constant smoker? No. Once you’ve gone down this path, then it’s something you continually struggle with," he said.

Kelly Ripa – Antidepressant

Source: MEGA

KellyRipa kicked smoking by hiring a trainer and taking an antidepressant for three weeks.

She said, “I was desperate and I really didn’t want to die of lung cancer.”

Gisele Bündchen – Stuffing Her Face

Source: MEGA

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen packed on pounds while quitting, admitting to “drinking a lot of red wine and eating cheeseburgers all day” … but she has no regrets as it’s easier to diet than quit smoking.

Brad Pitt – Cold Turkey

Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt quit cold turkey because he knew he couldn’t wean himself off cigarettes.

He said, “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day. It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in."

Lady Gaga – Cold Turkey

Source: MEGA

“I completely quit — I quit cold turkey! But it was so hard. If you don’t smoke, don’t smoke! Quitting is worse. It is so brutal," said.

Paul Rudd – Hypnotherapy

Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Barack Obama

Using hypnotherapy to kick his 13-year habit, the Ant-Man and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Paul Rudd insisted it was “the closest thing to a magic pill. It has been easy.”

Charlize Theron – Hypnotherapy

Source: MEGA

The Monster Oscar winner’s cessation program included hypnotherapy.

Charlize Theron admitted, “I was highly addicted. I thought, ‘I don’t smoke like normal people. I smoke to die.’"

Ellen DeGeneres – Hypnotherapy

Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres was so happy to give up cigarettes that she brought her hypnotherapist on her talk show and was embarrassed to tell fans, “This is something I’ve been struggling with since I was a teenager: smoking."

Matt Damon – Hypnotherapy

Source: MEGA

Matt Damon revealed that using hypnotherapy to stop smoking was “the greatest decision I ever made in my life. I wouldn’t smoke for a role. Not now. I smoked two packs a day for 15 years."

Jennifer Aniston – Yoga

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston found yoga to be among her best Friends, explaining, “I recently quit smoking, and you do put on some extra pounds. It makes a difference, especially if you’re not 20.”

Cameron Diaz – Working Out and Meditation

Source: MEGA

“I gave it up because my parents were upset that I was smoking so much and I was setting a bad example. It preyed on my conscience. I was into roll-your-own, and I was killing myself," said Cameron Diaz.

