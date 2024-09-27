How These Stars Kicked Smoking for Good: From Nicotine Gum to Exercise and More
Barack Obama – Nicotine Gum
Ex-POTUS Barack Obama used nicotine gum to help him quit.
“I constantly struggle with it. Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker, a constant smoker? No. Once you’ve gone down this path, then it’s something you continually struggle with," he said.
Kelly Ripa – Antidepressant
KellyRipa kicked smoking by hiring a trainer and taking an antidepressant for three weeks.
She said, “I was desperate and I really didn’t want to die of lung cancer.”
Gisele Bündchen – Stuffing Her Face
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen packed on pounds while quitting, admitting to “drinking a lot of red wine and eating cheeseburgers all day” … but she has no regrets as it’s easier to diet than quit smoking.
Brad Pitt – Cold Turkey
Brad Pitt quit cold turkey because he knew he couldn’t wean himself off cigarettes.
He said, “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day. It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in."
Lady Gaga – Cold Turkey
“I completely quit — I quit cold turkey! But it was so hard. If you don’t smoke, don’t smoke! Quitting is worse. It is so brutal," said.
Paul Rudd – Hypnotherapy
Charlize Theron – Hypnotherapy
The Monster Oscar winner’s cessation program included hypnotherapy.
Charlize Theron admitted, “I was highly addicted. I thought, ‘I don’t smoke like normal people. I smoke to die.’"
Ellen DeGeneres – Hypnotherapy
Ellen DeGeneres was so happy to give up cigarettes that she brought her hypnotherapist on her talk show and was embarrassed to tell fans, “This is something I’ve been struggling with since I was a teenager: smoking."
Matt Damon – Hypnotherapy
Matt Damon revealed that using hypnotherapy to stop smoking was “the greatest decision I ever made in my life. I wouldn’t smoke for a role. Not now. I smoked two packs a day for 15 years."
Jennifer Aniston – Yoga
Jennifer Aniston found yoga to be among her best Friends, explaining, “I recently quit smoking, and you do put on some extra pounds. It makes a difference, especially if you’re not 20.”
Cameron Diaz – Working Out and Meditation
“I gave it up because my parents were upset that I was smoking so much and I was setting a bad example. It preyed on my conscience. I was into roll-your-own, and I was killing myself," said Cameron Diaz.