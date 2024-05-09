Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes to Howard Stern After Saying He Lacks 'Comedy Chops': 'Please Forgive Me'

Jerry Seinfeld is making amends with Howard Stern after he dissed his comedic skills.

"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts. I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting," Seinfeld, 70, said in a statement to People.

The actor continued, "And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me.”