Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes to Howard Stern After Saying He Lacks 'Comedy Chops': 'Please Forgive Me'
Jerry Seinfeld is making amends with Howard Stern after he dissed his comedic skills.
"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts. I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting," Seinfeld, 70, said in a statement to People.
The actor continued, "And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me.”
During the May 8 episode of Spade and Carvey's "Fly on the Wall" podcast, the Seinfeld star brought up Stern, 70, and how podcasting has taken off in today's society.
"Howard Stern invented this, right? But we’re better than him now," Seinfeld said. "Because Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer. But you know, comedy chops, I mean... Can we speak candidly?"
“Yeah, they’re all great but let’s face it, he’s been outflanked by some very, and yourselves, I mean absolutely, this show, comedy podcasts? This is the best one on the air,” he continued. “Because you guys play nice together, it’s smooth, you’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to.”
The Unfrosted star stated that he's confused about comedians going into podcasting. “Who knew there was a market?” he asked. “Who knew people wanted to get to know us? Who gets the credit for figuring it out?”
- Michael Richards Reunites With 'Seinfeld' Costar Jerry Seinfeld in Rare Public Appearance at L.A. Movie Premiere: Photos
- 'He's Horrible!': Jerry Seinfeld Slams Hugh Grant, Says He's a 'Pain in the A-- to Work With'
- Jerry Seinfeld Gives Positive Update On Jay Leno After Freak Car Explosion Severely Burned His Face
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Seinfeld went on to say that comedians should not focus on their personal lives when on the air, and they should focus on being funny.
“Jesus Christ, make us laugh, how interesting do you think you are?” he said. “You’re not that interesting, OK? You’re not. When you’re funny, you’re worth it. This is my line, which you know me, you know me, no but you know that I draw that line. If you’re not that funny, we’re not that interested in you.”