Jerry Seinfeld Takes Credit For 'Friends' Success Story, Lisa Kudrow Claims

When asked if Kudrow felt competitive with Seinfeld during that time — they aired on the same network — she said their ratings "were just fine."

"We held onto enough of Mad About You and starting building, but it was in the summer when we were in reruns after Seinfeld, where Seinfeld was our lead-in, where we exploded. I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.' I said, 'Why, thank you… what?' And he said, 'You’re on after us in the summer, and you’re welcome.' And I said, 'That’s exactly right. Thank you,'" she recalled of their run-in.