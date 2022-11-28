Howard Stern Trolls Oprah Winfrey For Her Lack Of Self-Awareness Over Flaunting Wealth: 'It's F**king Wild'

Howard Stern is not an Oprah Winfrey fan.

On the Monday, November 28, episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality, 68, blatantly bashed Winfrey, 68, for appearing to flaunt her wealth across social media.

“Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all. She loves showing it off on Instagram," Stern claimed. "It’s f**king mind blowing when you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and you know…”