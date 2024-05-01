Michael Richards Reunites With 'Seinfeld' Costar Jerry Seinfeld in Rare Public Appearance at L.A. Movie Premiere: Photos
Seinfeld costars Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld hit the red carpet on Tuesday, April 30, at the Los Angeles premiere for the 70-year-old's new food-themed flick, Unfrosted.
More than 25 years after the series finale of their hit sitcom, Richards and Seinfeld slung their arms around each other as they smiled and waved for the cameras. The pair was even photographed giving each other a warm hug at high-profile event.
This is the first time Richards and Seinfeld have been spotted on the red carpet together in at least eight years. The 74-year-old sitcom star has been largely reclusive since his explosive 2006 outburst when he shouted a flurry of shocking and racist slurs at hecklers in the audience during one of his stand-up routines.
He faced swift backlash from former fans for his behavior and Richards has since confessed the situation was a "reality check" for him.
"I had to question whether or not this is my game. I’d done it before but I always got sort of picked up off the floor and put into projects," he explained of his stand-up work in a 2015 interview. "I never had a great knack for that."
He noted that he's always been more of a performance artist than a comedian, adding that he's "sorry" for all that happened.
"I’d only been doing stand-up at the time that situation happened about seven or eight months and I just lost my patience that night because people were heckling me and not letting me work on my material and I lost my cool," he said.
Richards is expected to speak more on that time period in his life in his new book, Entrances and Exits, which will hit shelves on June 4.
"This book is a hymn to the irrational, the senseless spirit that breaks the whole into pieces, a reflection on the seemingly absurd difficulties that intrude upon us all," he wrote in an excerpt. "It’s Harpo Marx turning us about, shaking up my plans, throwing me for a loop. Upset and turmoil is with us all the time. It’s at the basis of comedy."
"It’s the pratfall we all take. It’s the unavoidable mistake we didn’t expect," he continued. "It’s everywhere I go. It’s in the way that I am, both light and dark, good and not-so-good. It’s my life."
Seinfeld's film Unfrosted will be released on Friday, May 3, on Netflix.