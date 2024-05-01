OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > michael richards
OK LogoNEWS

Michael Richards Reunites With 'Seinfeld' Costar Jerry Seinfeld in Rare Public Appearance at L.A. Movie Premiere: Photos

michael richards reunites jerry seinfeld rare appearance photos pp
Source: mega
By:

May 1 2024, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Seinfeld costars Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld hit the red carpet on Tuesday, April 30, at the Los Angeles premiere for the 70-year-old's new food-themed flick, Unfrosted.

More than 25 years after the series finale of their hit sitcom, Richards and Seinfeld slung their arms around each other as they smiled and waved for the cameras. The pair was even photographed giving each other a warm hug at high-profile event.

Article continues below advertisement
michael richards reunites jerry seinfeld rare appearance photos
Source: mega

Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld reunited at the premiere of 'Unfrosted'.

This is the first time Richards and Seinfeld have been spotted on the red carpet together in at least eight years. The 74-year-old sitcom star has been largely reclusive since his explosive 2006 outburst when he shouted a flurry of shocking and racist slurs at hecklers in the audience during one of his stand-up routines.

He faced swift backlash from former fans for his behavior and Richards has since confessed the situation was a "reality check" for him.

Article continues below advertisement
michael richards reunites jerry seinfeld rare appearance photos
Source: mega

Richards and Seinfeld last made a public appearance together in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had to question whether or not this is my game. I’d done it before but I always got sort of picked up off the floor and put into projects," he explained of his stand-up work in a 2015 interview. "I never had a great knack for that."

He noted that he's always been more of a performance artist than a comedian, adding that he's "sorry" for all that happened.

"I’d only been doing stand-up at the time that situation happened about seven or eight months and I just lost my patience that night because people were heckling me and not letting me work on my material and I lost my cool," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
michael richards reunites jerry seinfeld rare appearance photos
Source: mega

Richards' new book 'Entrances and Exits' will hit shelves on June 4.

MORE ON:
michael richards
Article continues below advertisement

Richards is expected to speak more on that time period in his life in his new book, Entrances and Exits, which will hit shelves on June 4.

"This book is a hymn to the irrational, the senseless spirit that breaks the whole into pieces, a reflection on the seemingly absurd difficulties that intrude upon us all," he wrote in an excerpt. "It’s Harpo Marx turning us about, shaking up my plans, throwing me for a loop. Upset and turmoil is with us all the time. It’s at the basis of comedy."

Article continues below advertisement
michael richards reunites jerry seinfeld rare appearance photos
Source: mega

Seinfeld made his directorial debut with 'Unfrosted'.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s the pratfall we all take. It’s the unavoidable mistake we didn’t expect," he continued. "It’s everywhere I go. It’s in the way that I am, both light and dark, good and not-so-good. It’s my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Seinfeld's film Unfrosted will be released on Friday, May 3, on Netflix.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.