'He's Horrible!': Jerry Seinfeld Slams Hugh Grant, Says He's a 'Pain in the A-- to Work With'
Jerry Seinfeld didn't have the best things to say about working with Hugh Grant on an upcoming project.
"We had lots of fights," Seinfeld, 69, said during an interview on The Tonight Show. "He’s a pain in the a-- to work with. He’s horrible. He tells you before you work with him, ‘You’re gonna hate this.’ And he’s so right."
Fortunately, the two, who worked on the upcoming movie Unfrosted, were able to work things out. "We shot for 10 weeks, and that night that he and I had dinner — and we got drunk having dinner — that was the greatest night," the comedian continued. "Because he’s so cool and he’s that English thing, you know, that witty, he looks good in a jacket … he’s one of those guys. I love those guys."
Seinfeld admitted Grant didn't initially come to his mind first when casting for the role.
"The character is Thurl Ravenscroft, which is the real name of the guy who did the voice of Tony the Tiger. And so I imagined a frustrated Shakespearean actor who has to play this embarrassing character to make his car payments, and Hugh Grant is perfect for that," he shared. "I did not think of Hugh Grant for the part … and I love Hugh Grant so much."
"Then he called us," he added. "He said, ‘I want to be in the Pop-Tart movie. So I got the script, and he did an audition on his phone, with a glass of wine in the other hand, by the way."
For his part, the U.K. native, 63, who plays Thurl Ravenscroft in the flick, had nothing but good things to say about Seinfeld.
"Jerry brings different things to the table," he told Entertainment Weekly. "He's a brilliant comic, and he'd written a great script. He and his team are able to massage the scene and the whole time and come up with new jokes left, right and center. He was lovely and very supportive of me."
