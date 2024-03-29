'He's Horrible!': Jerry Seinfeld Slams Hugh Grant, Says He's a 'Pain in the A-- to Work With'

Seinfeld admitted Grant didn't initially come to his mind first when casting for the role.

"The character is Thurl Ravenscroft, which is the real name of the guy who did the voice of Tony the Tiger. And so I imagined a frustrated Shakespearean actor who has to play this embarrassing character to make his car payments, and Hugh Grant is perfect for that," he shared. "I did not think of Hugh Grant for the part … and I love Hugh Grant so much."

"Then he called us," he added. "He said, ‘I want to be in the Pop-Tart movie. So I got the script, and he did an audition on his phone, with a glass of wine in the other hand, by the way."