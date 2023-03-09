Hugh Grant Torn Apart After Admitting He 'Lost His Temper With A Woman' On Set: 'Having Tantrums Is Such Man-Baby Behavior'
People don't seem to be buying Hugh Grant's charm this time around.
In a recent interview, the award-winning actor admitted to explosively losing "his temper with a woman" on the set of his latest film, Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.
And while fans are giving Grant kudos for being open and honest about his uncontrollable anger and apologizing for his actions, others are criticizing the 62-year-old for his inability to keep his cool time and time again.
"I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one," the Love Actually star confessed to a news publication. "I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better."
"Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl," Grant explained of the lady who was accompanying one of the child stars in the movie. "Terrible. A lot of grovelling..."
Grant quipped, "I did a 'Christian Bale,'" while poking fun at the fellow actor — who was infamously exposed via video footage for mouthing off at a crew member onTerminator: Salvation in 2009.
Social media users took to Reddit to share their harsh thoughts on Grant's "temper" revelations.
"While I’m glad he is acknowledging his behavior and apologizing for it, he seems to have a history of this behavior. Don’t get me wrong, we all have bad days, but not many of us could get away with 'tantrums' in the workplace," one person wrote, while another added, "he’s very charming and funny, but having tantrums is such man-baby behavior. He gets away with it because he plays up his 'oh, I’m a naughty boy' stick."
A third person ridiculed: "Glad he apologized and I know people have bad days but this isn’t a story I’d share, then again it would’ve probably come out by someone else working on the film so seems like he’s trying to get in front of it If your first instinct is to hysterically yell at someone for a simple mistake (executive or extra), maybe it’s time for some therapy."
"This just isn’t the first time he’s been known to be an a******, so it’s less of a funny little more story and more like 'yikes,'" they concluded.
Yahoo News published Total Film's interview with Grant about "losing his temper."