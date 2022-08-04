Coming CleanLisa Kudrow Reveals She Was 'Self Conscious' Filming 'Friends' Alongside Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox
Lisa Kudrow was not always feeling her best during the early days of Friends. The actress recently revealed that while shooting the hit 90's sitcom alongside pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, she struggled with accepting herself and her body.
“It wasn't until Friends that I realized I don't look like I thought I looked,” Kudrow revealed on a recent episode of the "Podcrushed" podcast via Radar. “It was just seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courtney and Jennifer in clothes. They knew tailoring, and they could discuss with the costume designer where to take something in.”
“That's when I would see it's not just about tailoring,” The Comeback star continued. “I'm not trying to say I was overweight. I just had no idea the shape of my actual body.”
Kudrow later acknowledged that years down the road, she began to accept her body and the way she looks. “It’s OK. This is just what I look like,” she noted.
Despite the insecurity, the Easy A actress has maintained decades-long friendships with the Morning Show star and the Cougar Town alum. In fact, both Aniston and Cox made sure to shower Kudrow with love for her 59th birthday on July 30th.
“Happy birthday @lisakudrow. I love you," the We Are The Millers star penned alongside a sweet photo of herself kissing Kudrow on the forehead. Cox shared a special tribute of her own, posting a snap of the two of them captioned, “Happy Birthday loot. You make everything better. And funnier!”
The loving tribute comes as the trio, along with the rest of the Friends cast, brace for what Matthew Perry will reveal in his upcoming memoir. As OK! previously spilled, the book will reportedly be filled with salacious details about what went down during filming.
"The word is he's going to unload on the whole crew, which has everyone in a panic," a source dished, adding that the 17 Again star "figures it's time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set."