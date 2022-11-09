Jerry Springer Bashes Celebrity TV Hosts For 'Already Being Famous': 'That's What Changed'

Jerry Springer rose to fame in the '90s when people would tune into his television show, and now he's weighing in on the modern day talk shows — The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, The View and more.

"Well, I'm not much of a television viewer other than sports and cable news, you know, real political," the former host, 78, told David Yontef on his podcast, "Behind the Velvet Rope." "I know who these people are and they have incredibly successful shows, so good for them. They're very popular."

"Now the hosts tend to be people that already famous," he noted. "You know, back in the early days it was someone that did local news, suddenly became a talk show host, including Oprah [Winfrey], so that's what's changed — now you get celebrities to host shows."