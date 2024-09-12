or
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal If They're Open to Having a Fourth Child After Welcoming 3 Kids in 3 Years

Photo of Mike and Lauren Sorrentino with their three kids.
Source: @mikethesituation/instagram

The college sweethearts tied the knot in 2018.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino raved over family life and the possibility of expanding their brood while they attended the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday, September 11.

After a reporter congratulated the couple on welcoming their third child, daughter Luna Lucia, in March, the mom-of-three admitted their current household is "crazy."

Source: mega

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino had a 'date night' at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

"But it's so full of love that it's like the best feeling ever," Lauren, 39, gushed.

"It is. It's definitely a happy little circus," Mike, 42, added. "We've got that big Italian family we've been working so hard for and I couldn't be more excited."

Source: @mikethesituation/instagram

The spouses, who wed in 2018, are currently parents to two daughters and one son.

When asked if they're open to the idea of having a fourth child, the Reality Check author expressed, "I don't know. I'll be honest with you, I'd be excited for maybe one more possibly. I'm one of four, she's one of four."

Mike's other half responded, "Listen, I had three back to back, so [I need] a little bit of a break, but I'm not closing the door. But a little bit of a break for now."

Source: @mikethesituation/instagram

The dad-of-three admitted he'd like to have a fourth child since he and Lauren each have three siblings themselves.

The dad-of-three confirmed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans will get to see their newest tot in the upcoming season, which premieres on MTV on Thursday, September 19.

The pair also shares son Romeo Reign, 3, and daughter Mia Bella, 19 months.

As OK! reported, Mike recently detailed the scare the family endured when his eldest son choked on a piece of gnocchi while eating at their house in February.

"If I hear a cough during dinner, I assume it's a problem. So I immediately jumped up," Mike recalled on an episode of Good Morning America. "I knew I didn't want to hit him too hard when he was upright because I thought maybe that could maybe lodge the food even further. So that's why I had got him upright and ready for when my wife had gotten the anti-choking device."

"It was definitely a very, very scary close call for sure," he continued. "We worked in synergy as a team and I couldn't be prouder of my wife. I'm gonna break down. But she's a superhero."

Source: @mikethesituation/instagram

All three of the couple's kids are ages 3 and under.

The Dancing With the Stars alum gave another shout-out to Lauren on his Instagram.

"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," he wrote at the time. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon."

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the couple at the VMAs.

