Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 3, Reveal Tot's Name — See Photos
Another meatball has joined the pack!
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren announced via a joint Instagram post that they welcomed their third child on Wednesday, March 6.
"Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 ‼️ We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino 🌙 born March 6th 2024 at 3:49 p.m. weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length," the pair revealed.
"3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way 🍼," they quipped, referring to their other kids, son Romeo Reign, 2, and daughter Mia Bella, who turned 1 this past January.
The post included a few photos of the proud parents with their new bundle of joy, who was wrapped in a pale pink blanket and had a white bow on her tiny head.
The father-of-three also showed himself holding the tot while he was dressed in scrubs in the delivery room.
The couple's Jersey Shore costars congratulated them via the comments section, with Vinny Guadagnino writing, "Anotha one !!!!!"
"Full house!!!! Congrats Mike And Lauren’s!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🎉," exclaimed Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, while Jenni "JWoww" Farley said, "😍😍 congratulations 🍾 ."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The couple, who first met in college, have stuck with each other through many ups and downs, something Mike touched on in his memoir, Reality Check.
"I wanted to escape what I was feeling, so I asked a friend if we could score some pills. Instead, he threw a bundle of heroin on my lap. I was confronted with the devil. I tried it, and I didn’t like it, but the devil on my shoulder told me to try more," he penned in his book of struggling with drug addiction. "My mom called at that moment saying she was worried about me. I felt that God was trying to speak to me. I flushed the heroin and told Lauren I needed to go to rehab. I haven’t looked back since."
"That girl’s got sainthood," the reality star, 41, gushed over his wife, 39, in an interview of how she supported him through his recovery. "I was in active addiction when we reconnected in 2013, and she fought her little heart out and showed me the real meaning of life."
After getting clean, the duo went on to marry in 2018.