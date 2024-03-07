Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 3, Reveal Tot's Name — See Photos

"Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 ‼️ We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino 🌙 born March 6th 2024 at 3:49 p.m. weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length," the pair revealed.

"3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way 🍼," they quipped, referring to their other kids, son Romeo Reign, 2, and daughter Mia Bella, who turned 1 this past January.