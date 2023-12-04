OK Magazine
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Declares His 'Biggest Flex' Is Being a 'Sober Dad'

Dec. 4 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed what he's most proud of.

The Jersey Shore alum, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 3, to share an adorable photo of himself and his son, Romeo Reign, 2, alongside a sweet caption that celebrated Sorrentino's road to recovery from addiction.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino revealed his proudest accomplishment.

"My biggest flex is being a sober dad," the MTV star penned with the snap of himself and his offspring snuggled up on the couch.

The heartwarming admission comes as Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, 38 — with whom he also shares daughter Mia Bella, 10 months — recently announced they are expecting their third child together next year.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are expecting their third child.

"Good things come in threes," the happy couple — who married in November 2018 — wrote in the post, revealing their impending arrival. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024."

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has been sober since his 2015 stint in rehab for drug addiction. After eight years clean, Sorrentino has been grateful for coming out of it on the other side.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has been sober since 2015.

"I sometimes like think about it, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, like, I can't believe I've come so far.' And then I look in the mirror, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm just a tough son of a b----,'" he explained in an interview earlier this year.

"I mean there are always temptations, but when you have the secret sauce, when you have the blueprint of what's working, you never fall away from that, you know? You stick to what's working and what's working for me is God and family," he said of his wife and children.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is now a dedicated family man.

Being the leader of his family has made the reality star focused on what matters in life despite sometimes being put in tempting situations.

"I'm a dad first, I'm a husband first, my sobriety [comes] first. And sometimes, when I'm dealing with the cast and those type of those situations, it's not easy," he explained of filming JSFR while staying clean. "I'm also trying to entertain millions, so it's a very fine line I have to walk sometimes. [But] I'm a champion of addiction today. And I wear that on my sleeve."

"I'm eight years clean and sober in December, a dad of two adorable babies and married five years and in a happy, healthy marriage," Sorrentino added of where he is now. "I'm living my best life and teaching others to do the same."

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Sorrentino.

