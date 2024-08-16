'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Son Greyson Escorted Off Airplane After Ticketing Fiasco
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her son, Greyson, were shockingly kicked off a United flight on August 15 — which Farley detailed on social media.
“Thank you @united for kicking Greyson and I off our second flight,” Farley posted. “Apparently they double booked my seats on the new flight because someone canceled my reservation switching flights and we were escorted off.” In a video clip attached to her initial post, Farey detailed United had removed them from the plane — but she had “no idea why.”
She noted that “the supervisor” had moved her ticket. She also could be heard speaking to someone in the airport informing them that “nobody canceled anything.”
When a follower asked Farley if United didn’t realize who she was, she made it clear that wasn’t the point.
Noting she didn’t want United to give her special treatment— due to her being a “paying customer like everybody else” — Farley explained she took to social media because she was at a “loss for words.”
“But I will say this,” Farley continued. “I feel for anyone who doesn’t have a social media platform that’s been in my position and can’t speak out.”
Farley did acknowledge how well her son — who was diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old — handled the ordeal. “He has been an absolute champ,” Farley informed her followers. “Thanking god every second he was able to process being removed from a plane seconds before the door closed… he felt overwhelmed and confused but who wouldn’t?”
United took to social media to respond, telling Farley they were “sorry to hear this” and offered to “reverse this cancelation” and assist with rebooking her on the next available flight. This led Farley to reply publicly to United, demanding to know “who canceled my flight and gave a ‘refund’ when I was boarding a new one.” “It doesn’t even make sense,” Farley added. “They claimed a ‘refund’ was for the 850 a.m. flight. I was boarding a 1:50 p.m. new flight. Nobody requested anything. At least on my end.” Farley then thanked United, stating there was “nothing like having to explain to your child you can’t go home after waiting seven hours at an airport because someone canceled our tickets.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On August 14, Farley had tagged United again, claiming they were “making it impossible” to keep flying with them.
She detailed this situation, claiming United “knew about a mechanical issue yesterday” that they “chose to ignore.” This led to their flight being delayed five hours, leading them to inform her the “best” they could do is to put her and her son on opposite sides of the plane. “I’m not handling it well,” Farley posted. “I think if I was alone I’d be decent but not with kids.” United also publicly apologized for this on X, writing that they were “sorry to hear” this had been her experience.