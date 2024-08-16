'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Son Greyson Escorted Off Airplane After Ticketing Fiasco

'Jersey Shore' star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and her son, Greyson, were escorted off of an airplane.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her son, Greyson , were shockingly kicked off a United flight on August 15 — which Farley detailed on social media.

“Thank you @united for kicking Greyson and I off our second flight,” Farley posted. “Apparently they double booked my seats on the new flight because someone canceled my reservation switching flights and we were escorted off.” In a video clip attached to her initial post, Farey detailed United had removed them from the plane — but she had “no idea why.”

She noted that “the supervisor” had moved her ticket. She also could be heard speaking to someone in the airport informing them that “nobody canceled anything.”

When a follower asked Farley if United didn’t realize who she was, she made it clear that wasn’t the point.

Noting she didn’t want United to give her special treatment— due to her being a “paying customer like everybody else” — Farley explained she took to social media because she was at a “loss for words.”