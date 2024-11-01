'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Defends Attending Donald Trump Rally, Insists He's Not Joining a 'Religious Cult'

Addressing the buzz in a recent episode of his podcast “Something Went Wrong With Vinny,” titled "I Went To A Rally At MSG ," Guadagnino didn't hold back.

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino set the record straight for those calling him out.

“First of all, when you vote for a president, I'm not joining a religious cult,” he clarified, addressing accusations that he’s part of Donald Trump's controversial sect, a.k.a., MAGA .

Starting off, Guadagnino joked about the rally's atmosphere, saying, “Today is an interesting day because last night I attended the pro-Israel Nazi rally. I was getting confused there was the Jewish flag and then on the other side there were SWAT stickers yeah that's crazy it was a little bit of an oxymoron.”

Guadagnino then clarified, “But, no, I attended the Trump rally in MSG Madison Square Garden.”