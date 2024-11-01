'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Defends Attending Donald Trump Rally, Insists He's Not Joining a 'Religious Cult'
Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino set the record straight for those calling him out.
Addressing the buzz in a recent episode of his podcast “Something Went Wrong With Vinny,” titled "I Went To A Rally At MSG," Guadagnino didn't hold back.
“First of all, when you vote for a president, I'm not joining a religious cult,” he clarified, addressing accusations that he’s part of Donald Trump's controversial sect, a.k.a., MAGA.
Starting off, Guadagnino joked about the rally's atmosphere, saying, “Today is an interesting day because last night I attended the pro-Israel Nazi rally. I was getting confused there was the Jewish flag and then on the other side there were SWAT stickers yeah that's crazy it was a little bit of an oxymoron.”
Guadagnino then clarified, “But, no, I attended the Trump rally in MSG Madison Square Garden.”
There were some positive things about the event, though. “It was pretty cool there were a lot of great speakers there," he said before saying he was surprised at how people reacted to him being in Trump's presence.
“Some people are shocked that I was there, some people are not. I didn’t think it was going to make so much noise,” he shared. “I think that there are people who hate him so much, they cling on to whatever they can to hate him.”
The TV personality emphasized that he is not famous enough to receive such attention.
“I’m not a Hollywood guy. I’m like a guy on a reality show. And people need to pick whether I’m a Z-list or A-list,” he quipped. “I’m just a regular guy who might have different political beliefs than mainstream Hollywood.”
“We only have two candidates to choose from, Kamala [Harris] and Donald Trump, and I don’t vote for the person as much as for the policies that come with them,” he explained.
He admitted that he was excited to see high-profile speakers such as Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, Dana White and Tucker Carlson at the rally.
“It was crazy crazy,” he said. "If I'm going to go see this lineup of these amazing people that I like, I'm going to go to Madison Square Garden. I live 10 minutes away. It was kind of a historic lineup up."
“Breaking news guys,” he continued. “People are allowed to have political beliefs and believe in different things. It doesn't mean that you should hate them.”
As OK! previously reported, Guadagnino documented the event from his front row seat with his mother, which he posted on his Instagram Story on Sunday.
Guadagnino defended Trump as “the anti-establishment/anti-war/anti-inflation candidate,” while sharing clips of Gabbard, Kennedy and Musk.
“Crushing it. Look out for him next election,” he wrote about Ramaswamy, before calling Gabbard’s speech on foreign policy “spittin' facts [about] no more wars.”
To some fans, Guadagnino’s views were no surprise.
In June, he posted a photo with Trump after attending UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.