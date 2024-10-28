Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Mocked for Dancing on Rally Stage in Sparkly MAGA Jacket
Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba faced backlash after she danced her way on stage to "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled at the former president's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, October 27.
Habba sported a bright red body suit and a silver sparkly MAGA jacket with the number 45 on the shoulders as she showed off her dance moves to the cheering crowd of MAGA supporters.
However, as the video made rounds on social media, both Habba's dance skills and her legal smarts were mocked by critics.
Journalist Molly Jong-Fast shared a clip of the viral moment and captioned it, "I would have just hired a normal lawyer who doesn’t dance but could maybe do law."
Another Trump critic replied, "The irony of her coming in to the song ["All I Do Is Win"] is beyond this crowd (and her)."
A third X user chimed in, "I'd tell her not to give up her day job, but she's pretty bad at her day job," and a fourth added, "Ladies and Gentlemen, Alina 'I lost $500M for my client' Habba."
Trump became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges in March 2023 when a grand jury voted to indict him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The 78-year-old repeatedly denied all charges, but on on May 30, the jury ruled he was guilty on all counts. The ex-prez is scheduled to be sentenced after the November election.
Later at the Madison Square Garden rally, Habba appeared to reference the snowballing civil and criminal allegations against her client as he continues to campaign for the White House. "Hey guys, they're now scrambling and trying to call us Nazis and fascists," she told the audience. "And you know what they're claiming, guys? It's very scary. They're claiming we're going to go after them and try and put them in jail. Well, ain't that rich?"
As OK! previously reported, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed Trump was "incredibly dangerous" for the country following reports that he allegedly said he wanted to have military leaders like Adolf Hitler once had.
"He wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States," she said on October 23. "It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler ... This is a window into who Donald Trump really is."