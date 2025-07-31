Jess Glynne Lashes Out at White House for Using Her Song to Promote ICE Deportations: It Makes 'Me Sick'

Singer Jess Glynne lashed out at the White House after they used her hit song “Hold My Hand” in their Jet2 Holiday meme.

The post Glynne took issue with read: "When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!"

Alongside the post, Trump’s administration used the song to help promote the U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) deportation of immigrants.