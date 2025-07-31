Jess Glynne Lashes Out at White House for Using Her Song to Promote ICE Deportations: It Makes 'Me Sick'
Singer Jess Glynne lashed out at the White House after they used her hit song “Hold My Hand” in their Jet2 Holiday meme.
The post Glynne took issue with read: "When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!"
Alongside the post, Trump’s administration used the song to help promote the U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) deportation of immigrants.
Jess Glynne Slams the White House
"This post honestly makes me sick,” Glynne shared on her Instagram Story on July 30 over a screenshot of the White House’s post showing immigrants being restrained and boarded onto airplanes. “My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.”
As OK! reported, Donald Trump has maintained a hard stance on immigration since taking office. Although ICE has come under scrutiny for their actions, Trump has stood by them, even going as far as to push for them to prioritize deportation in Democrat-run cities.
Donald Trump Praises ICE
“Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History,” Trump shared in June. “Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People.”
He then told ICE officers to “deliver the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”
“In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside,” he continued. “These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens. These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it!”
- 'All My People Are Getting Attacked!': Selena Gomez Breaks Down and Sobs as Donald Trump Begins Mass Deportations in the U.S.
- 'Confused Old Man' Donald Trump Criticized for Contradicting His Entire Argument on Immigration in Rambling Rant
- 'It's Insane': Joe Rogan Slams Donald Trump's Deportation Strategy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Slammed the Left
Trump also took aim at the political left, claiming there’s something wrong with them for wanting “open borders."
“I want our Brave ICE Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day,” he added. “The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos. That’s why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia.”
140,000 People Have Already Been Deported
Trump also insisted the government will continue to focus on “remigration of aliens," in addition to preventing anyone who “undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States” from being admitted to the country.
“To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support,” he concluded. “Now go, GET THE JOB DONE!”
As of April, the Trump administration claims they have already deported around 140,000 people.