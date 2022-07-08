She's Had Enough!Jessa Duggar Goes Off On Fans In Heated Instagram Rant For 'Spreading Hate' Over Baby Shower Photos
Jessa Duggar has had enough of the rumors! The Counting On alum took fans by surprise when she went off on fans after they insinuated there was bad blood between certain members of the bustling family
The incident occurred after Amy King (neé Duggar) shared several sweet snapshots while hosting Jill Duggar's baby shower. However, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that Jim Bob, Michelle, and several of Jill's sisters didn't appear to be at the event.
One snarky user wrote, "Any reason you didn’t share photos of her sisters that were in attendance so it wouldn’t look as if they did not come?😏" to which Jessa replied, "Please let’s not assume there’s a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do."
"These rumors make me angry, and I’m here to put a stop to it," she said in another comment after the fans continued to demand answers. "The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true."
"I was there at the shower, but pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip," she explained, noting that the summer is a busy time for their entire family and "you cannot always coordinate 19+ schedules."
She added that her mom and all of her sisters love each other very much and further elaborated that they spend "plenty of time together" even if it's not photographed.
"Pics are great, but sometimes you’re caught up in the conversation and enjoying everyone company and not every gathering, play date or dinner has to be a photo op," she continued. "Quit spreading hate. She has family support — stop this nonsense."
The Duggar family has been rumored to be divided ever since Josh Duggar was arrested and later found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography with talk swirling that several of his siblings have separated themselves from him ever since his conviction.
"Anna is still speaking to [Jim Bob Duggar] and [Michelle Duggar], but a lot of the siblings have distanced themselves," an insider previously spilled. "She was upset that some family members decided to speak out against Josh. That broke her heart."