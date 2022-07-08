Party PoopersDid Jessa Duggar & Other Siblings Skip Sister Jill's Baby Shower?
The Duggar sisters have had each other's backs through thick and thin, so when Jill Duggar's cousin Amy King (neé Duggar) posted photos from the former's baby shower, fans questioned why not a single sibling appeared in the snaps.
Instead, King's pics displayed party favors, sweet treats, decorations and other guests.
"It was an honor to host your baby shower Jill!!" she wrote in her caption. "You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on!!"
Jill's aunt Deanna was the only Duggar family member seen, though the pregnant reality star's sister Jessa, 29, commented on the post, "It was so fun celebrating this new life!"
Fans then questioned why Jill, 31, didn't have more support at the shindig, prompting Jessa to clarify that she was indeed at the bash.
"Please let’s not assume there’s a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do," Jessa responded. "We spend plenty of time together even if there aren’t photos circulating on the internet to prove it. Not every gathering has to be a photo op."
She also noted that some of their siblings couldn't attend because they were "out of town."
King, 35, spoke up as well, denying there was any underlying trouble within the family.
"We had a beautiful turn out and enjoyed just being in the moment! I’m sure there’s more pictures somewhere but I was writing down all the gift info and hosting so this is all I took!" she explained. "There wasn’t any drama and Jill was glowing!"
It's unclear if any other Duggars were there, though matriarch Michelle, 55, wasn't pictured either.
It's not surprising that the reality stars are laying low, as Josh, 34, has just started his 12-year jail sentence for possession of child pornography.
Some of his siblings have stayed silent on the matter, but Jill and husband Derick Dillard weren't afraid to give their two cents.
"The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days. Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior," they wrote in a joint statement after Josh's trial wrapped up. "It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again."
As OK! exclusively reported, the disgraced father-of-seven is in a Texas prison where he earns just 23 cents per hour and gets 15-minute phone calls to chat with the outside world.