Jessa Duggar Reveals She Suffered Heartbreaking Miscarriage Over The Holidays: 'I Just Immediately Started Crying'
Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) revealed in her latest YouTube video that she suffered a miscarriage in December 2022 when she had been 11 weeks pregnant with her and husband Ben Seewald's fifth child.
Roughly two months after the heartbreaking loss, Jessa shared footage from a December "pregnancy update" she had previously filmed documenting their family's journey.
"Yesterday, I did have some spotting, and I haven’t really had that much in any other pregnancies, especially not this far along," Jessa said in one segment of the 18 minute video. "I’m at the end of my first trimester, about to start my second trimester, and so, it does seem a bit concerning."
The 30-year-old — who shares Spurgeon, Fern, Ivy and Henry with Ben — explained she had scheduled an ultrasound for the following day to make sure that everything was healthy. However, later in the clip, she revealed the ultrasound photos, noting the doctor had told her that the "sack" looked good, but the "baby did not."
"Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words. I had really allowed myself to become so hopeful because the spotting had stopped," Jessa continued. "At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn’t even have words. I just immediately started crying. … Ben was there, and he put his arms around me."
The Counting On star added that "missed miscarriage can be so jarring" to expecting parents because "you don't have clear signs of something going wrong."
The mother-of-four also mentioned she'd only had "minimal" spotting on and off for 24 hours, but no other signs of a loss. Following the heart wrenching news, Jessa and Ben went to a hospital where the TLC personality went through "the process" of dilation and curettage.
"It was a difficult experience before getting checked into the hospital," she said, "but we do know the truth that God is good, and He does care for us."
A tearful Jessa concluded her story, sharing that she is still "able to thank God for giving [them] this life even if [they] would never be able to hold this baby in [their] arms."
