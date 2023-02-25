Jessa Duggar Reveals She Suffered Heartbreaking Miscarriage Over The Holidays: 'I Just Immediately Started Crying'

"Yesterday, I did have some spotting, and I haven’t really had that much in any other pregnancies, especially not this far along," Jessa said in one segment of the 18 minute video. "I’m at the end of my first trimester, about to start my second trimester, and so, it does seem a bit concerning."

The 30-year-old — who shares Spurgeon, Fern, Ivy and Henry with Ben — explained she had scheduled an ultrasound for the following day to make sure that everything was healthy. However, later in the clip, she revealed the ultrasound photos, noting the doctor had told her that the "sack" looked good, but the "baby did not."