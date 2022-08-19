Jessa Duggar Under Fire After Fans Spot Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Playing With A Pair Of Handcuffs In Latest Video

Jessa was in the middle of explaining their family's tradition of having the kids open one present per day throughout the week of their birthdays when Fern could be seen playing with what appeared to be a metal pair of handcuffs. She was spotted shaking them and then attempting to put them into a box before Jessa quickly took them away from her.

JESSA DUGGAR & HER HUSBAND BEN SEEWALD SHOCK FANS AFTER ORDERING OVER THE TOP DRINK DURING NIGHT OUT

Many fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the 1-year-old, many of them seemingly missing the odd exchange entirely, while others were left puzzled by what they'd just seen.