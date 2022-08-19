Jessa Duggar Under Fire After Fans Spot Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Playing With A Pair Of Handcuffs In Latest Video
Jessa Seewald (neé Duggar) took to her Youtube channel to give fans and friends a sneak peek of her 1-year-old daughter Fern's birthday festivities — but viewers were left shocked after seeing the toddler playing with a surprisingly NSFW object.
Jessa was in the middle of explaining their family's tradition of having the kids open one present per day throughout the week of their birthdays when Fern could be seen playing with what appeared to be a metal pair of handcuffs. She was spotted shaking them and then attempting to put them into a box before Jessa quickly took them away from her.
Many fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the 1-year-old, many of them seemingly missing the odd exchange entirely, while others were left puzzled by what they'd just seen.
"Did anyone notice the handcuffs at the beginning of the video?" one commenter wrote, with another adding, "Jessa probably didn't put them away..." A third asked, "Yeah, what was that about?"
Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald, previously held a job as a handyman and is not believed to be involved in law enforcement. The Duggars are notoriously conservative and rarely discuss their sex lives, making it particularly scandalous that handcuffs would make a cameo in one of her family videos.
This isn't the first time Jessa has found herself being asked uncomfortable questions. The mom-of-four — she also has 6-year-old Spurgeon, 5-year-old Henry and 3-year-old Ivy with Ben— slammed fans earlier in the summer after many implied certain members of her family were feuding because they weren't pictured at Jill Duggar's baby shower in July.
A snarky Instagram user wrote, "Any reason you didn’t share photos of her sisters that were in attendance so it wouldn’t look as if they did not come?😏."
"Pics are great, but sometimes you’re caught up in the conversation and enjoying everyone company and not every gathering, play date or dinner has to be a photo op," Jessa snapped back. "Quit spreading hate. She [Jill] has family support — stop this nonsense."
