Jessa Duggar & Husband Ben Seewald's Shed Goes Up In Flames After Homeless Man Seeks Shelter On Arkansas Property: Report
Firefighters responded to an emergency at Jessa and Ben Seewald's Arkansas home on Friday, December 23.
The couple, who bought the property in 2017, were not there at the time when their shed went up in flames as they moved their little family into another home earlier this year.
The fire occurred around 7 a.m., a mere 100 feet from the Counting On alums' house, after a homeless man allegedly sought shelter in the shed due to freezing, negative 25 degree temperatures.
"A man was walking down the street and had emerged from the shed," a report read. "The man stated that he had a warming fire inside the shed and it had gotten away from him."
The "smoke and flames" coming from shed were visible when the fire team arrived, however, it was able to be quickly contained and did not spread to their home.
Although Jessa and Ben — who share Spurgeon, 7, Henry, 5, Ivy, 3, and 1-year-old Fern — are not currently residing at the house, according to Arkansas property records, it is still in their name.
The reality stars and their children live in a 1,800 square foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom house that was built in 1950. The church bought the Springdale residence in 1985 and still hold the deed.
Jessa and Ben began their courtship in September 2013 and announced their engagement in August 2014. They tied the knot later that year in a November ceremony.
The birth of the duo's first three children was captured by the TLC camera crew and later aired on their hit show. However, the birth of her youngest daughter, Fern, was not filmed by the network. She later shared the story on her popular YouTube channel.