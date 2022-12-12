Jesse James & Wife Bonnie Rotten Call Off Their Divorce For A Second Time
Second time’s the charm?
Jesse James and his wife, adult performer Bonnie Rotten, have seemingly decided to give their marriage one more go, reportedly calling off their divorce for a second time.
Just days after Rotten, 29, filed for divorce from James, 53, for a second time following a domestic dispute in late November, the pair has purportedly reconciled, telling the court they would be dismissing the case, per legal documents obtained by Radar Online.
The actress, who is currently expecting her first child with the West Coast Choppers founder, is reportedly living back at home with her formerly-estranged husband.
More to come …