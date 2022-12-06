Jesse James' Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Divorce For A SECOND Time Hours After Reuniting With Husband

Rotten’s lawyer headed back to a Texas courtroom on Tuesday morning, December 6, to submit a new motion for divorce between the 29-year old and James, 53.

Original motives to end their less-than six-month marriage stemmed from the expecting mother’s public cheating accusations against the West Coast Choppers star.

POLICE CALLED TO JESSE JAMES & ESTRANGED WIFE BONNIE ROTTEN'S HOME DAYS BEFORE DIVORCE

“Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant” Rotten claimed in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 30, alongside an image of her sonogram.