Ex-Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Chris Cuomo Over 'Misquoting' His Joe Biden Prediction

Cuomo pushed back harder on O’Reilly after he accused the media of “covering” for Biden on his health and other issues, including the infamous laptop from his son, Hunter Biden.

“If you think the media has been covering for Biden, you haven’t been watching television for the last week,” Cuomo said, referring to wall-to-wall coverage of Biden’s struggling campaign and reports on concerns about his health.

O’Reilly argued a Democratic donor like George Clooney does not write an op-ed about Biden needing to drop out of the race without coordination with others like Barack Obama and Ron Klain.