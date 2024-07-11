Ex-Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Chris Cuomo Over 'Misquoting' His Joe Biden Prediction
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly got into a heated exchange on Wednesday, July 10, on NewsNation, when O’Reilly accused Cuomo of “misquoting” his election prediction multiple times.
O’Reilly came out of the gates accusing Cuomo of misquoting him after the NewsNation host said O’Reilly predicted President Joe Biden would be “out of the race” by now.
"I didn’t say he would be out of the race already. That’s not true," the conservative political commentator clarified. "I said the Democratic chieftains have made the decision that Joe has to go. It’s absolutely true."
Cuomo pushed back harder on O’Reilly after he accused the media of “covering” for Biden on his health and other issues, including the infamous laptop from his son, Hunter Biden.
“If you think the media has been covering for Biden, you haven’t been watching television for the last week,” Cuomo said, referring to wall-to-wall coverage of Biden’s struggling campaign and reports on concerns about his health.
O’Reilly argued a Democratic donor like George Clooney does not write an op-ed about Biden needing to drop out of the race without coordination with others like Barack Obama and Ron Klain.
“The idea that Ron Klain is the head of the Democratic Party is laughably absurd,” Cuomo said, calling the former White House chief of staff not very effective.
“You know, Cuomo, listen, I’m getting a little teed off here. Stop misquoting me! You’re better than that, so knock it off!” a heated O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly accused Cuomo of not telling the audience the truth, saying he referred to Klain as a main “chieftain” of the party.
O’Reilly clarified that Obama and Klain were the two main “chieftains” of the party working behind the scenes to find a replacement for Biden in the upcoming November election, a theory Cuomo was skeptical of.
The former Fox News host predicted last month after Biden’s CNN debate against Donald Trump that the decision “has been made” to get him out of there.
"Two reasons: Democrat internal polling says he cannot recover from the debate, and fundraising is drying up," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "So, it's over for Joe. But the White House doesn't yet know how or when to make the announcement. Stay close."
After being ridiculed by several critics on social media for the prediction, O’Reilly clarified that he didn't have a timeframe for Biden exiting the race.