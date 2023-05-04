Tucker Carlson Jokes He'll Travel to Budapest If He Ever Gets 'Fired' by Fox in Awkward Leaked Video
Tucker Carlson made an awkwardly accurate prediction in a newly leaked video message to CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Hungary.
The video — which was filmed while the fired Fox host still had his job with the news network — featured Carlson sending words of support to the European political gathering, before joking that he'd pay them a visit if he ever lost his job.
"Greetings to CPAC Hungary and to all you Americans in the audience, you are very brave," the controversial television personality said in the short YouTube clip. "You have wounded [sic] up on one of Samantha Powers’ lists! The State Department is keeping track! You went to a forbidden country!"
"I wish I was there in Budapest," he continued. "If I ever get fired and have some time and can leave, I will be there with you. But in the meantime, Godspeed. We are thinking of you and cheering you on."
This comes just over a week after Fox announced they'd decided to part ways with Carlson after four years. On Monday, April 24, they released a statement thanking him "for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."
Tucker Carlson Tonight's 8 p.m. time slot is now taken by FOX News Tonight, which is cycling through guest hosts until a more permanent replacement is found.
- Tucker Carlson Admits to 'Rooting' For Trump Supporters to 'Kill' a Young Man in Shocking Leaked Text
- Tucker Carlson Hatched 'Grand Plan' to 'Broker' House Speaker Position by Having Kevin McCarthy 'Beg And Grovel' On Air
- Tucker Carlson Discusses NSFW Topics & 'Postmenopausal Fans' in Leaked Videos Recorded Prior to Being Cut From Fox News
The sudden firing came as a shock to friends, family and conservative politicians who knew Carlson.
Fellow Fox News personality Caitlyn Jenner, who often made appearances on Tucker Carlson Tonight, admitted that while she was "learning more and more" about the situation, she wasn't privy to all of the details that led to the split.
"Tucker, I wish him well," she said in a recent interview. "As of right now, I don’t know what the next step is going to be, but I thought he was great on Fox News and we’ll see where he goes from here."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!