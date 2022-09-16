Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Claims The Actor 'Ridicules' Her When She Contacts Him About Their Children

She also pointed out that she found it unreasonable that her young children were regularly being required to travel on red-eye, overnight flights to fly to New York to visit their father, often causing them to miss two full days of school.

Drake-Lee noted that the constant flights were initially meant to be a "temporary solution given for a temporary situation," but Williams has now stretched it out to "eight out of 12 months of 2022."

The mother-of-two also accused her ex of lying about the children having certain days off of school.