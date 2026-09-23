Jessica Alba and Boyfriend Danny Ramirez Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in PDA-Packed Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Danny Ramirez is not afraid to show off his lady, Jessica Alba! The actor recently posted romantic photos of the couple on Instagram in what appeared to be a coastal getaway, captioning the carousel, "LASIK Chronicles." Alba commented, "😍💋🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

A Coastal Sunset Selfie Captured a Kiss

Source: @DANNYRAMIREZ/ INSTAGRAM Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba appeared to be on a coastal vacation.

One image showed the pair standing at a scenic overlook at dusk. A calm ocean stretched out behind them, with a rustic wooden railing lining the path. Ramirez held up the camera for a selfie. Ramirez wore a black button-down shirt with the top buttons left open, while Alba leaned in close to kiss him on the cheek. The actress was dressed in a halter top, which she accessorized with hoop earrings and a delicate necklace. Soft pink and orange hues from the sunset framed the moment as the two stood close together.

Article continues below advertisement

A Close-Up Showed the Two Holding Hands

Source: @DANNYRAMIREZ/ INSTAGRAM Jessica Alba held Danny Ramirez's arm as they lounged on a black sofa.

A second photo captured a much more intimate look as the couple lounged together on a dark leather couch. Ramirez's arm extended into frame from the right. A small black tattoo was visible on his forearm and a silver curb-chain bracelet on his wrist. Alba wore a light blue denim jacket. Alba's fingers were wrapped firmly around her boyfriend's hand. Her manicured nails were visible at the top of the frame.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple Recently Vacationed in Italy

Source: @JESSICAALBA/ INSTAGRAM Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez recently enjoyed a vacation in Tuscany.

The Fantastic Four actress and the Top Gun: Maverick star spent time this summer soaking up the sun in Tuscany. Alba shared a carousel of bikini photos captioned, "Ciao, Italy." The set included beach and boat photos from the trip, continuing a pattern of vacation posts the couple has shared throughout their relationship. One image showed the pair lounging together on the beach, with Ramirez leaning over to kiss her shoulder as she smiled for the camera. In another photo, the loved-up couple sat together at an outdoor restaurant table beneath a large patio umbrella, with Ramirez leaning in to kiss Alba on the cheek.

The Pair Confirmed Their Romance in 2025.

Source: @JESSICAALBA/ INSTAGRAM Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have been dating since 2025.