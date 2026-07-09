Bikini-Clad Jessica Alba Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Danny Ramirez During Romantic Italian Vacation: Photos
July 9 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Jessica Alba, 45, and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, 33, look as loved-up as ever!
On Wednesday, July 8, Alba posted two separate Instagram posts, giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look into her Italian getaway with Ramirez, which was full of mouth-watering food and desserts, plenty of Aperol spritzes, a sweet selfie from dinner and, of course, some flirty beach snaps.
Sweet Selfies
In the post, we see Alba's abs on full display as she lies on the beach for a quick selfie in a brown bikini and black sunnies, while Ramirez goes shirtless in a black bathing suit, kissing her on the shoulder.
The post also included a photo of a sweet quote that read: “To travel with somebody you love is to see the world through the same eyes and fall in love together.”
“Ciao, Italy,” Alba captioned her post and tagged the location as Hotel Il Pellicano, a luxury beachfront hotel on the coast of Tuscany. She also captioned her Reel, "La dolce vita with mi amor."
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And her fans were obsessed.
"I love when hot people HOT🔥," one person commented.
Another wrote, "I'm obsessed with this woman! 🙌 She is the perfect example of how your life can be completely renewed at any age! She's always fabulous and seriously looks 26."
With a third saying, "Obsessed with this whole era for you!!!!"
"Looooking VERY happy girly!!! 🥰," a fourth observed.
'A New Chapter'
The happy couple's getaway comes just days after they attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City wedding at Madison Square Garden. Alba shared photos from the night on her Instagram as well, captioning the photo, "We love love 🥰💒🫶🏽 Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you."
Alba and the Top Gun: Maverick actor have been linked since July 2025, when TMZ obtained photos of them boarding a plane together from Cancun, Mexico, back to Los Angeles.
Months later, they made first public appearance together at the U.S. Open in September 2025. The lovebirds hard-launched their romance on Instagram in November of last year, sharing adorable photos from the Baby2Baby gala.
Alba filed for divorce from her estranged husband Cash Warren in February 2025, and listed the date of separation as December 27, 2024. The couple had been together for almost 20 years and married for 16, sharing three children.
In a statement, the actress wrote, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”