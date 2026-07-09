or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jessica Alba
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bikini-Clad Jessica Alba Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Danny Ramirez During Romantic Italian Vacation: Photos

Image of Jessica Alba wowed in photos from her couple's getaway.
Source: MEGA ; @jessicaalba/instagram

Jessica Alba wowed in photos from her couple's getaway.

July 9 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba, 45, and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, 33, look as loved-up as ever!

On Wednesday, July 8, Alba posted two separate Instagram posts, giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look into her Italian getaway with Ramirez, which was full of mouth-watering food and desserts, plenty of Aperol spritzes, a sweet selfie from dinner and, of course, some flirty beach snaps.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

She captioned her Instagram video: 'La dolce vita with mi amor.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sweet Selfies

Image of The happy couple lounged on the beach together.
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

The happy couple lounged on the beach together.

In the post, we see Alba's abs on full display as she lies on the beach for a quick selfie in a brown bikini and black sunnies, while Ramirez goes shirtless in a black bathing suit, kissing her on the shoulder.

The post also included a photo of a sweet quote that read: “To travel with somebody you love is to see the world through the same eyes and fall in love together.”

“Ciao, Italy,” Alba captioned her post and tagged the location as Hotel Il Pellicano, a luxury beachfront hotel on the coast of Tuscany. She also captioned her Reel, "La dolce vita with mi amor."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Her fans could not get enough of the couple.
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

Her fans could not get enough of the couple.

MORE ON:
Jessica Alba

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

And her fans were obsessed.

"I love when hot people HOT🔥," one person commented.

Another wrote, "I'm obsessed with this woman! 🙌 She is the perfect example of how your life can be completely renewed at any age! She's always fabulous and seriously looks 26."

With a third saying, "Obsessed with this whole era for you!!!!"

"Looooking VERY happy girly!!! 🥰," a fourth observed.

Article continues below advertisement

'A New Chapter'

Image of Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez traveled to New York for the high-profile wedding.
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez traveled to New York for the high-profile wedding.

The happy couple's getaway comes just days after they attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City wedding at Madison Square Garden. Alba shared photos from the night on her Instagram as well, captioning the photo, "We love love 🥰💒🫶🏽 Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you."

Article continues below advertisement
Image of The pair started dating in July 2025 after Jessica Alba's divorce.
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

The pair started dating in July 2025 after Jessica Alba's divorce.

Alba and the Top Gun: Maverick actor have been linked since July 2025, when TMZ obtained photos of them boarding a plane together from Cancun, Mexico, back to Los Angeles.

Months later, they made first public appearance together at the U.S. Open in September 2025. The lovebirds hard-launched their romance on Instagram in November of last year, sharing adorable photos from the Baby2Baby gala.

Alba filed for divorce from her estranged husband Cash Warren in February 2025, and listed the date of separation as December 27, 2024. The couple had been together for almost 20 years and married for 16, sharing three children.

In a statement, the actress wrote, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.