What Is Jessica Alba's Net Worth? See How the Actress and Lifestyle Mogul Made Her Millions
Jessica Alba is one multifaceted mama!
The Honey actress, 43, has been gracing our screens in movies and television since the 1990s, but her venture into the lifestyle space made her a wealthy woman.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alba is currently valued at $100 million for her movie roles and brand, The Honest Company.
The California native started acting at age 13 in 1994's Camp Nowhere and later appeared in The Secret World of Alex Mack. In 2000, Alba finally nabbed her first lead role in the television series Dark Angel.
Alba later went on to star in movies like Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Good Luck Chuck, The Eye, Valentine's Day and Little Fockers.
In 2011, the brunette beauty launched her company, which focuses on producing eco-friendly and non-toxic household and baby products. In May 2021, the brand went public at the debut price of $23, with her stake reportedly worth $130 million before taxes.
Alba originally founded the company out of her own need for clean items to use on her kids Honor, Haven and Hayes with her husband, Cash Warren. "I learned about untested, potentially harmful chemicals that are in beauty products, that are in baby products, that are in detergents," she explained during an appearance on "The Nordy Podcast."
"I learned about how in Europe they actually force companies in personal care to test these chemicals for safety before they're even allowed into the marketplace, and there were 1,100 chemicals that were banned because they were deemed unsafe for human health. And in our country at the time there were like 11. So, I then went and lobbied on Capitol Hill," Alba explained.
The businesswoman also opened up about how Hollywood fully prepared her for the trials and tribulations of the entrepreneurial world.
"For every 'yes' I ever had [in my acting career] — which is all anybody knows me for, right, the yeses — I had thousands of 'nos.' Imagine you go on ten job interviews, and you're prepared, you're right for it, you did all of the things — you're ready," she said.
"And you get told no, but not just ten times — hundreds of doors slam in your face. That's what prepared me, in a way, for being an entrepreneur and why I [had] the perseverance and the grit to push through when people were telling me I was nuts and 'no' and 'why?' and 'it's complicated,'" Alba noted of her career.