Jessica Alba Seen 'Kissing' and Acting 'Intimate' With Mystery Man 3 Months After Filing for Divorce From Cash Warren
Jessica Alba has a new guy in her life!
Three months after the actress filed for divorce from Cash Warren, her husband of 16 years, the brunette beauty was seen getting touchy with a mystery man while at Regents Park in London on Sunday, May 18.
Jessica Alba and Mystery Man Pack on the PDA in London
In photos obtained by a publication, the Dark Angel alum, 44, was seen looking at the greenery with the man's hands resting on her shoulders. The mom-of-three had her own hands reaching back to touch his.
The movie star tried to go unnoticed, wearing a black baseball cap, black sweatshirt and black pants while her date donned a white baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt and matching shorts. His face wasn't visible in the snaps, though the images did reveal her new fling has dark hair.
An eyewitness told the news outlet the duo "looked very intimate. They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together."
"They rented out some deck chairs and they were sitting on them kissing," the individual spilled. "It looked very much like a new relationship."
Prior to the outing, rumors swirled about Alba and comedian Alex Edelman, 36, being more than friends after the two left a 2025 Oscars after-party together with Alba wearing his jacket.
However, a source soon revealed the two weren't dating. "They met walking to their cars at the end of the night and he offered her his jacket because she was freezing before they went their separate ways," the source told a news outlet.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Announce Their Split
The Honest Company founder and Warren, 46, first announced their separation in January.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," the actress explained.
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," said Alba, referring to daughters Haven and Honor, as well as son Hayes.
The Fantastic Four star filed for divorce the following month.
A source said there was no animosity between the estranged spouses, as they simply "grew apart."
"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," the source shared. "No one is placing blame."