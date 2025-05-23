Jessica Alba Seen 'Kissing' and Acting 'Intimate' With Mystery Man 3 Months After Filing for Divorce From Cash Warren

An eyewitness told the news outlet the duo "looked very intimate. They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together."

"They rented out some deck chairs and they were sitting on them kissing," the individual spilled. "It looked very much like a new relationship."

Prior to the outing, rumors swirled about Alba and comedian Alex Edelman, 36, being more than friends after the two left a 2025 Oscars after-party together with Alba wearing his jacket.

However, a source soon revealed the two weren't dating. "They met walking to their cars at the end of the night and he offered her his jacket because she was freezing before they went their separate ways," the source told a news outlet.