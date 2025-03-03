or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jessica Alba
OK LogoNEWS

Newly Single Jessica Alba Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Alex Edelman as She Wears His Coat While Leaving Oscars After-Party Together

Composite photo of Jessica Alba and Alex Edelman
Source: mega

Jessica Alba and Alex Edelman stayed close after wrapping up the night.

By:

March 3 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Has Jessica Alba already found herself a new man?

Less than two months after the actress confirmed she and Cash Warren were ending their nearly 17-year marriage, she sparked dating rumors with comedian Alex Edelman.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba sparks dating rumors alex edelman oscars after party
Source: mega

Jessica Alba sparked dating rumors with comedian Alex Edelman, as she wore his coat when they left an Oscars after-party together.

Article continues below advertisement

The buzz came after the comic, 35, offered the brunette beauty, 43, his coat as they left Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party together on Sunday, March 2.

In photos obtained by DeuxMoi, Edelman had both his arms around the movie star as he tried to ensure his olive green jacket didn't slip off her shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba sparks dating rumors alex edelman oscars after party
Source: mega

The comic was seen adjusting his jacket on the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in the night, the mom-of-three walked the red carpet solo in a black strapless lace gown while Edelman rocked a black shirt underneath his green suit.

Though Alba shared a few photos from inside the bash alongside celebrity friends like Sofía Vergara, he didn't appear in any of her pictures.

MORE ON:
Jessica Alba

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Honey actress officially filed for divorce last month, with the estranged spouses agreeing on sharing physical and legal custody of their three kids: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," Alba expressed when confirming the split via social media.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba sparks dating rumors alex edelman oscars after party
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

The mom-of-three announced her split from Cash Warren in January.

Article continues below advertisement

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she continued. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

An insider claimed there's no bitterness between Warren, 46, and Alba, who began dating in 2004.

"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," the insider told a news outlet. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba sparks dating rumors alex edelman oscars after party
Source: @jessicaalba/instagram

The estranged spouses share three kids. They were married for 16 years before ending their romance.

Regardless of whether the Honest Company founder has moved on with someone new, a source said the exes — who wed in 2008 — are "both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids."

In order to ensure a smooth transition, the pair "turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible," said the source.

"[They're] checking in with [their kids] constantly and mourning the loss of 'the way things were' alongside them," the insider spilled. "But also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.