Newly Single Jessica Alba Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Alex Edelman as She Wears His Coat While Leaving Oscars After-Party Together
Has Jessica Alba already found herself a new man?
Less than two months after the actress confirmed she and Cash Warren were ending their nearly 17-year marriage, she sparked dating rumors with comedian Alex Edelman.
The buzz came after the comic, 35, offered the brunette beauty, 43, his coat as they left Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party together on Sunday, March 2.
In photos obtained by DeuxMoi, Edelman had both his arms around the movie star as he tried to ensure his olive green jacket didn't slip off her shoulders.
Earlier in the night, the mom-of-three walked the red carpet solo in a black strapless lace gown while Edelman rocked a black shirt underneath his green suit.
Though Alba shared a few photos from inside the bash alongside celebrity friends like Sofía Vergara, he didn't appear in any of her pictures.
As OK! reported, the Honey actress officially filed for divorce last month, with the estranged spouses agreeing on sharing physical and legal custody of their three kids: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," Alba expressed when confirming the split via social media.
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she continued. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
An insider claimed there's no bitterness between Warren, 46, and Alba, who began dating in 2004.
"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," the insider told a news outlet. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."
Regardless of whether the Honest Company founder has moved on with someone new, a source said the exes — who wed in 2008 — are "both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids."
In order to ensure a smooth transition, the pair "turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible," said the source.
"[They're] checking in with [their kids] constantly and mourning the loss of 'the way things were' alongside them," the insider spilled. "But also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family."