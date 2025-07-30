Jessica Mulroney Admits She Forgot Wedding Anniversary Months Before Divorce Filing: 'Oversight'

The writing was on the wall. Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney admitted she forgot her wedding anniversary with husband Ben Mulroney — months before their divorce filing went public.

“Ok so our wedding anniversary was a slight oversight this year (ie … we forgot). But the love all year round makes up for it..” she captioned a tribute post via Instagram in November 2024. “Which reminds me, how many years has it been @benmulroney? I feel lucky everyday so what’s a number?”