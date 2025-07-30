Jessica Mulroney Admits She Forgot Wedding Anniversary Months Before Divorce Filing: 'Oversight'
The writing was on the wall. Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney admitted she forgot her wedding anniversary with husband Ben Mulroney — months before their divorce filing went public.
“Ok so our wedding anniversary was a slight oversight this year (ie … we forgot). But the love all year round makes up for it..” she captioned a tribute post via Instagram in November 2024. “Which reminds me, how many years has it been @benmulroney? I feel lucky everyday so what’s a number?”
Jessica Mulroney Joked About Forgetting Wedding Anniversary
Jessica shared a video slideshow featuring sweet moments with her husband and their two children, including shots from black-tie events, sweet kisses and adorable family selfies.
The innocent confession about their forgotten anniversary came just seven months before the couple’s split was confirmed after 16 years of marriage.
Jessica Mulroney Was Formerly Close Friends With Meghan Markle
“They’re split,” a source confirmed to a news outlet on Tuesday, July 29. “Jessica seemed sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.” A separate source told the outlet that the couple quietly separated “some time ago” after having a “fraught few years.”
Jessica and her husband — the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney — were formerly very close with Meghan, 43, but things changed after Jessica was involved in a racism scandal that caused her former best friend to cut ties.
Jessica Mulroney Was Accused of Racist Behavior in 2020
In 2020, Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of racist behavior after the stylist took offense when the latter posted a generic call to action urging other influencers to use their platforms to speak out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing,” Sasha told a news outlet. Jessica allegedly sent Sasha a series of aggressive messages, threatening to contact her sponsors, which she interpreted as an attempt to damage her career.
Jessica Mulroney Issued a Public Apology
Although Jessica issued a public apology, she was further slammed after it was revealed she sent another message to Sasha, alluding to her intent to sue for libel.
After the bombshell scandal, Meghan and Jessica’s relationship was considered to be over. "Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her 'closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," a source told Us Weekly. "That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."