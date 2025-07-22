'Duck Dynasty' Star Jessica Robertson Announces Daughter Priscilla's Pregnancy at 18

The Robertson family from Duck Dynasty is preparing to welcome a new addition!

Priscilla Robertson, the daughter of Jessica and Jep Robertson — one of the late Phil Robertson's five adult children — is expecting a baby. Jessica unveiled her 18-year-old daughter's pregnancy on Sunday, July 20, sharing four delightful photos of Priscilla proudly displaying her growing baby bump.

"Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October. Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby," Jessica wrote.