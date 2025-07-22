'Duck Dynasty' Star Jessica Robertson Announces Daughter Priscilla's Pregnancy at 18
The Robertson family from Duck Dynasty is preparing to welcome a new addition!
Priscilla Robertson, the daughter of Jessica and Jep Robertson — one of the late Phil Robertson's five adult children — is expecting a baby. Jessica unveiled her 18-year-old daughter's pregnancy on Sunday, July 20, sharing four delightful photos of Priscilla proudly displaying her growing baby bump.
"Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October. Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby," Jessica wrote.
However, the joyful announcement came with a heartfelt message.
"This isn't the plans we had laid out for Priscilla," Jessica shared. "But God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings! We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby, and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!"
Jessica concluded: "We pray blessings on her pregnancy & ask God for a safe delivery for Mom & Baby. We praise God for His perfect gifts!"
The Duck Dynasty series aired for 11 seasons on A&E before concluding in 2017 but returned as Duck Dynasty: The Revival this June. The show spotlighted Phil, CEO of the Louisiana-based hunting gear company Duck Commander, known for his outspoken personality.
Phil and his wife Kay raised their four sons — Alan, Jase, Willie and Jep — together. In a surprising twist, Phil discovered he had a daughter named Phyllis from an affair in the 1970s. His sons are now enjoying parenthood, welcoming a new generation of grandchildren.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This growing family tree is particularly vibrant thanks to Jep and Jessica. Priscilla's announcement comes just after her sister Merritt shared her own pregnancy news in June.
"Over the moon to announce another grand baby on the way!" Jessica captioned an Instagram photo of Merritt beaming with her husband, Tyler Metro.
Merritt's news arrived just four months after their daughter, Lily, welcomed son Winston Ezelle Stalbaum.
"Pray for us!" Jessica humorously added in her post recognizing the third baby announcement within six months. "3 babies under 1!"
The surge in new life offers a welcome boost for the Robertsons, especially after the passing of Phil in May at the age of 79.
During the premiere of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Willie, who took the reins at Duck Commander in 2002, candidly discussed the Alzheimer's diagnosis that led to Phil's passing. Willie also announced he would be stepping down as the Duck Commander-in-Chief, paving the way for Jessica and Jep’s three new contenders come Christmas.
Don't miss new episodes of Duck Dynasty: The Revival airing Sundays on A&E!