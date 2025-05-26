Everything to Know About 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival': Plot Details, Release Date and More

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will bring back original series favorites, including John Luke, Si, Willie Jr., Rebecca and Bella.

In the press release, Korie and Willie said going back to the broadcasting network "feels a little like going back home."

They added, "We're thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can't wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures."

On the other hand, Phil will not appear on the show after his family confirmed he is "in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease."

"Phil's not doing well," Phil's son Jase said in a December 2024 episode of the "Unshamed with the Robertson Family" podcast. "I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems."

Jase noted the health condition "has accelerated" and has been "causing problems," leaving his father "really struggling."