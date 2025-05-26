Everything to Know About 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival': Plot Details, Release Date and More
When Did A&E Confirm 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival'?
In a January press release, A&E confirmed Duck Dynasty, which it called "the most-watched nonfiction series in cable history," will return with the new series, Duck Dynasty: The Revival.
Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime, praised the Robertsons in a statement, stating the family "earned a seat in homes" across the U.S. due to their "unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor."
"Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival," she continued.
Why Did 'Duck Dynasty' End After Season 11?
Duck Dynasty, which debuted in 2012, ended its run after Season 11 in 2017, as the family members felt it was time to focus on their lives behind the cameras.
"It was a whirlwind and it was fun because we were getting to do it as a family," Korie Robertson told E! News in 2023. "But it did feel like it was time for us to pull everything back."
Meanwhile, Sadie Robertson explained, "We've grown into who we are all as individuals, what we're all passionate about and that might not have happened if we were still doing the same thing. So it's fun to get through new things in life and start new things and see where that grows and takes us and now we'll see what the future holds."
What Will 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' Be About?
According to the announcement, the reboot "will follow Willie and Korie and their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on the family homestead in Louisiana. With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks, Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Who Will Star on 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival'?
Duck Dynasty: The Revival will bring back original series favorites, including John Luke, Si, Willie Jr., Rebecca and Bella.
In the press release, Korie and Willie said going back to the broadcasting network "feels a little like going back home."
They added, "We're thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can't wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures."
On the other hand, Phil will not appear on the show after his family confirmed he is "in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease."
"Phil's not doing well," Phil's son Jase said in a December 2024 episode of the "Unshamed with the Robertson Family" podcast. "I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease that's causing all kinds of problems."
Jase noted the health condition "has accelerated" and has been "causing problems," leaving his father "really struggling."
When Will 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' Be Released?
Duck Dynasty: The Revival will premiere on May 28, A&E confirmed in the announcement.
Where Can Fans Watch 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival'?
According to the press release, Duck Dynasty: The Revival will air on A&E. The two approved seasons will have 20 one-hour episodes, which will reportedly be available on "a major streaming service" after each season.
Meanwhile, the original Duck Dynasty is available for streaming on A&E, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.