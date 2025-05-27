Phil Robertson's Family Life: What to Know About the 'Duck Dynasty' Star's Wife, Children, Secret Love Child and More
Phil Robertson and Miss Kay Were High School Sweethearts
Phil Robertson and Kay "Miss Kay" Robertson began dating after their 1964 meeting in high school, where she was a cheerleader.
Phil Robertson and Miss Kay Got Married in 1966
Phil and Kay tied the knot in 1966 after she became pregnant with their first son, Alan.
Throughout their nearly six decades of marriage, the twosome exchanged heartfelt tributes as they honored each other and their union.
In March 2024, the family matriarch expressed her love for her husband while promoting Netflix's The Blind in a lengthy Instagram post.
"Phil takes care of me, and I take care of him. Sometimes he fixes a little makeup smudge for me, and I comb the chicken biscuit crumbs out of his beard. I'm getting over being sick, and I can't wait to get back to taking care of my pioneer man," said Kay.
She then declared how much she loved her husband, adding she wanted everyone to know "the hard years were worth it to get to where we are today.
"Our early years were messy, and I never dreamed our family would turn that story into a movie," Kay continued. "But the Lord really does turn messes into messages, and The Blind movie is proof of that. If the story of Phil's wild, godless years can help point people to Jesus, that's the story we'll keep telling."
She concluded, "Love y'all, and please remember Jesus loves you too. Redemption really is for all of us. And thank you for all the prayers!"
Phil Robertson and Miss Kay Welcomed 4 Sons During Their Marriage
In addition to Alan, Phil and Kay also welcomed Jase, Willie and Jep in the years after their marriage.
Phil Robertson Had a Daughter From a Past Affair
During a May 2020 episode of the "Unshamed with the Robertson Family" podcast, Phil and Kay's four children revealed the family found out the patriarch had a daughter, Phyllis, from a past affair in the 1970s.
According to Alan, he received a letter from Phyllis, who claimed to be his sister.
"So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad," he revealed, adding he initially "dismissed" the communication because the woman was born after Phil became a Christian in the 1970s.
Phil agreed to take a DNA test, which showed a "99.9 percent match."
"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," said the father-of-five. "As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about. 45 years that doesn't sound like very long but you say, that's a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together."
Phil Robertson Died at the Age of 79
Phil died on May 25, months after his family confirmed his Alzheimer's disease diagnosis. He was 79.
His daughter-in-law Korie Robertson confirmed the news in a statement on Facebook, noting they "celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord."
"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'" she added. "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."