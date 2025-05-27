Phil Robertson's Family Life: What to Know About the 'Duck Dynasty' Star's Wife, Children, Secret Love Child and More

Phil and Kay tied the knot in 1966 after she became pregnant with their first son, Alan.

Throughout their nearly six decades of marriage, the twosome exchanged heartfelt tributes as they honored each other and their union.

In March 2024, the family matriarch expressed her love for her husband while promoting Netflix's The Blind in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Phil takes care of me, and I take care of him. Sometimes he fixes a little makeup smudge for me, and I comb the chicken biscuit crumbs out of his beard. I'm getting over being sick, and I can't wait to get back to taking care of my pioneer man," said Kay.

She then declared how much she loved her husband, adding she wanted everyone to know "the hard years were worth it to get to where we are today.

"Our early years were messy, and I never dreamed our family would turn that story into a movie," Kay continued. "But the Lord really does turn messes into messages, and The Blind movie is proof of that. If the story of Phil's wild, godless years can help point people to Jesus, that's the story we'll keep telling."

She concluded, "Love y'all, and please remember Jesus loves you too. Redemption really is for all of us. And thank you for all the prayers!"