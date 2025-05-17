Millionaire Jessica Simpson 'Has Been Contemplating Completing and Expanding Her Education' After Eric Johnson Split: 'She Has a Ton More Time'

After months of rumors, the fashion designer and Johnson, 45, announced in January that they were ending their 10-year marriage.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," Simpson shared. "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."⁠

A source said the two were having problems for "a while" when they decided to ultimately pull the plug.