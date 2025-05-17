Millionaire Jessica Simpson 'Has Been Contemplating Completing and Expanding Her Education' After Eric Johnson Split: 'She Has a Ton More Time'
Jessica Simpson is ready to shed the dumb blonde persona!
According to a source, the singer is thinking of enrolling in school to get a degree, as after her split from estranged husband Eric Johnson, she's been motivated to pursue some of her lifelong goals.
Jessica Simpson's 'Dream' of Going Back to School
"Jessica has been contemplating completing and expanding her education for some time now," the source spilled to a news outlet. "The big change now is that she and Eric have parted ways, she has a ton more time to actually get serious about this dream she’s had since her twenties of going back to school."
"It's always been a little awkward for Jessica to have so many people in her close circle of friends with advanced and prestigious educations, and Jessica has put off expanding her own horizons long enough," they explained.
The source pointed out that going back to school will also "give her no shortage of opportunities to meet somebody new, especially after she’s spent so much of the last five years cooped up in her house!"
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Breakup
After months of rumors, the fashion designer and Johnson, 45, announced in January that they were ending their 10-year marriage.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," Simpson shared. "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
A source said the two were having problems for "a while" when they decided to ultimately pull the plug.
Despite parting ways, they are amicably co-parenting their three kids.
"I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones. At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be," the bubbly blonde told a magazine of not feeling too down during the tough time.
Was Eric Johnson Unfaithful to Jessica Simpson?
Simpson hasn't revealed the details as to why the stars called it quits, but some fans thought her new tune "Leave" may have hinted at the former NFL star being unfaithful.
"What we had was magic / Now you made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty,” she sings in one verse.
“Did you do to her what you did to me? / Was she on her knees? / Oh, she’s everything but me," Simpson says in another.
Life & Style reported on Simpson possibly going back to school.