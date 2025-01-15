Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Have Been 'Separated for a While' — But Singer Hasn't Taken Split 'Lightly'
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s breakup may have been brewing longer than people realized.
Just one day after the "Irresistible" singer officially announced her split from her husband of 10 years, a source revealed that “[they] have been separated for a while.”
While “Jess is doing OK,” the insider made it clear that "separating is not anything she's taken lightly."
Amid her marital struggles, Simpson is gearing up for her much anticipated musical comeback after 14 years.
“[Jessica is] excited about her new album,” the source shared.
Another insider added, “Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her. She wants to focus on making music again and see where that passion takes her at this stage of her life.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Angels" vocalist confirmed the split in a statement on Monday, January 13.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the singer told Entertainment Tonight. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Fans speculated about their separation for months, especially since Simpson hadn’t posted any pictures with Johnson in quite some time.
A source previously spilled that the couple has been going through “an incredibly difficult time.”
The insider added, “[It was] not an easy decision,” adding that “they are living separately right now.”
Reports from TMZ revealed that two people close to Simpson reached out to divorce attorneys on her behalf.
“Late last month, someone close to Jessica went to a Los Angeles divorce attorney and said Jessica was unhappy in her marriage and wanted to arrange a meeting,” the outlet reported.
Still, Simpson hasn’t rushed into any final decisions.
"She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially those with kids who’ve been through a divorce. It’s really not something she wants to do. Her divorce from Nick Lachey was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved then, so she knows this will be 10 times harder," another source told Life & Style.
With Simpson officially confirming her separation, another insider hinted that this could be the perfect moment for both her and Johnson to move forward.
“They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to. The spark is just gone,” the source told In Touch. “Lately, Jessica has been reevaluating her happiness, her marriage, and her business empire. She’s ready to start fresh.”
A separate insider added, “He and Jessica have had some really difficult conversations, including about the status of their relationship. The writing is on the wall. The more time that passes, the clearer it gets that it’s over.”
